Fuller House Ending Explained: Tanner And Gibbler Families Get Their Happy Endings

Fuller House is an American sitcom by Jeff Franklin. It is a sequel to the television series Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995. The new show centres around the character D.J. Tanner-Fuller, a veterinarian and widowed mother of three sons. The show stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger as Max Fuller, Soni Nicole Bringas as Ramona Gibbler, Dashiell & Fox Messitt as Tommy Fuller, Jr., Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao and Adam Hagenbuch.

Fuller House ending explained

The Fuller House ending begins with everyone being in full preparation mode. Jimmy’s stress is slowly shifting to extreme superstition. He accidentally sees his bride-to-be Stephanie at midnight right before the wedding day. This convinces him that the whole day is cursed. They arrive at the wedding venue only to realise that it has been seized by the FBI for tax evasion.

The minister that they had hired to officiate their wedding cancels last minute as he gets the chance to do with a celebrity client. Jimmy is now convinced that the wedding has been cursed, but at the last minute, they are able to throw a lovely backyard ceremony. Joey McIntrye comes to officiate their wedding, thus giving them a celebrity minister.

A lot of familiar faces come to the wedding. These include Uncle Jesse, Danny, Joey, Gia and Vicki. Lisa Loeb also comes to perform at the wedding. The day after the wedding, there are a lot of bittersweet moments. Ramona is sad to leave her housemates and brothers Jackson and Max. Jackson also strengthens his relationship with girlfriend Rocki by telling her that he loves her before the wedding.

Fernando and Jimmy might remain in business together as the owners of Uncle Monty’s Sandwich Shop, and Steve is the major investor there. The three members of the She-wolf Pack are all emotional and D.J. devastated as she watches her sister and best friend walk out from the door. Stephanie and Kimmy bring a last surprise to the house. They say that they do not want to leave with their new husbands. They want to continue at DJ’s house so that they can all continue to raise their families together.

Stephanie and Kimmy say this to teary-eyed DJ. Stephanie also reveals that she is pregnant. DJ says that ‘It’s a miracle’. The Tanner and Gibbler clans finally continue to cohabitate. They rush to a group hug as the credits come.

Why is Fuller House ending?

Fuller House's Cameron Bute revealed to a news source that they had hoped for the sixth season to explore the family dynamics of the characters. She claimed that she was not told about the reason why the last season was cancelled, but it was because of some network reasons. Another news source claims that it is possible that the viewership had decreased and thus the decision was taken.

