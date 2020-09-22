Gajraj Rao Says He 'trusts' 'PariWar' Script, Calls It 'interesting And Funny'

In an interview with Mid-Day, actor Gajraj Rao spoke about his upcoming digital venture PariWar, which is all set to stream on Disney Plus. Explaining the reason behind giving the show a nod, Gajraj Rao explained that he had a long-standing desire to work with director Sagar Ballary (director of PariWar) of Bheja Fry fame. Adding to the same, Gajraj Rao explained that Bheja Fry is his all-time favourite film and admitted that he can watch it repeatedly.

Also Read | PM Modi Seeks Reforms At UN 75 Meet: 'Can't Fight Today's Challenges With Old Structures'

'PariWar is funny and interesting'

Furthermore, Gajraj Rao mentioned that even though he has not seen the final cut of PariWar, he trusts the script, as it is ‘funny and interesting’. Gajraj also spoke about collaborating with artists like Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Banerjee, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz. He mentioned that he had an ‘amazing experience’ working with them. Furthermore, Gajraj revealed that he was excited to work with comedian Kumar Varun, who is playing his Man Friday and the narrator of the show.

Also Read | Gajraj Rao Virtually Shoots A Promo For Sucheeta Trivedi's Daily Soap 'Indiawaali Maa'

In his interview, Gajraj Rao also spoke about the difficulties of working amid the pandemic and confessed that the risk is higher for actors on the set. Backing his claims, Gajraj Rao explained that the crew members and technicians wear PPE suits, masks, and shields, however, actors have to deliver dialogues without any equipment and safety. Adding to the same, Gajraj Rao mentioned that he shot for commercials recently and it felt like an ‘operation theatre’.

Also Read | PM Modi Seeks Reforms At UN 75 Meet: 'Can't Fight Today's Challenges With Old Structures'

On the professional front

The upcoming movie stars Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Banerjee, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, and Nidhi Singh in the leading roles. Reportedly, the actor plays the role of a father in the movie. The actor was also appreciated for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the leading roles, the movie chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer marks Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first venture in the genre. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan brings back the Badhaai Ho trio, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta once again onscreen.

Also Read | Gajraj Rao Virtually Shoots A Promo For Sucheeta Trivedi's Daily Soap 'Indiawaali Maa'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.