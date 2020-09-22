PM Modi Seeks Reforms At UN 75 Meet: 'Can't Fight Today's Challenges With Old Structures'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) addressed a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), where he spoke about the dire need of reforms within the world body and stressed the need for 'reformed multilateralism'.

The special General Assembly session to mark 75 years of the institution commenced on Monday (local time). Due to COVID-19, all events at the UN, for the first time in its 75-year history, are being held virtually wherein the heads of states and governments have not travelled to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

In a pre-recorded statement played during the high-level meeting at UN General Assembly to mark the occasion, PM Modi praised the efforts of the UN in maintaining peace since its inception and highlighted the fact that India has been a leading contributor in the "peacekeeping missions", adding that the world body reflected India's own philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which sees all creation as a family.

"Our world today is a better place because of the United Nations. We pay tribute to all those who've advanced the cause of peace & development under UN flag, including in UN peacekeeping missions, where India had been a leading contributor," PM Modi said.

READ | On PM Narendra Modi's Birthday, Nishith Mehta & Mihir Bhuta Release A 'Musical Bouquet'

READ | Centre Hikes MSP For 6 Rabi Crops Amid Farm Bill Row; PM Modi Says Move To Empower Farmers

'Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces crisis of confidence'

PM Modi then stressed on the need for more elaborate reforms in the "far-reaching declaration".

"However, while much has been achieved, the original mission remains incomplete. The far-reaching declaration that we are adopting today acknowledges that work still needs to be done in preventing conflict, in ensuring development, in addressing climate change, in reducing inequality and in leveraging digital technologies. We need reformed multilateralism that reflects today’s realities, gives voice to all stakeholders and addresses contemporary challenges." he said.

"The Declaration also acknowledges the need for reform of the United Nations itself. We cannot fight today’s challenges with outdated structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence," he added.

PM Modi is scheduled to deliver the national statement at the UN General Assembly on September 26 through a pre-recorded video statement.

India has been one of the biggest proponents of the need for reform at the United Nations, with the pitch being heightened measurably in the last few years. A reformed United Nations Security Council is also among these demands, particularly to do with a permanent seat for India. The US, Russia, France and the UK have at various points in the past and present backed India's seat, though China has always stood in the way with its veto. This appears more and more untenable as time goes on given China now increasingly being called out at the global stage over its own excesses.

READ | PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Atal Tunnel In Himachal Pradesh On Oct 3: CM Jairam Thakur

READ | PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Oppostion Over Farm Bill Row, Accuses Them Of Misleading Farmers