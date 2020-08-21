Gajraj Rao Turns Director For Sucheeta Trivedi's Upcoming Daily Soap 'Indiawaali Maa'

Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao recently donned the director’s hat for a TV show’s promo titled Indiawaali Maa. The show stars Sucheeta Trivedi in a lead role. The promo video was unveiled by Sucheeta on her Instagram handle to share the promo of the same. Fans and netizens have been lauding the promo and cannot stop gushing over how lovely the video is.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sucheeta shared the promo of the upcoming TV show Indiawaali Maa. The video starts off with Sucheeta holding her newborn baby and taking care of her. The next scene shows Sucheeta asking her on-screen husband to buy her a ‘video calling phone’ so that she can talk to her son. But the husband tells her that ‘he does not even pick up your calls, how will he video call you?’ The next scene shows her son stressed and worked up at his place and soon the doorbell rings and it is his mother.

Along with the video, the actor also wrote, “An ode. A dedication. A salute to all mothers. For they rise again and again for their children. For even when their own soul is tired they find strength for their children. à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¯à¤¾ show à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤²à¤¾à¤® à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ , à¤…à¤—à¤° à¤­à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¥‹ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‹ à¤¬à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤® à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¤¾ðŸ•‰ðŸ•‰ðŸ•‰ðŸ•‰â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸#indiawaalimaa#jaymehtaproduction #sonytvofficial @sheendass @akshaymhatre11 @kinnarimehtaa @itsjaymehtaa @priyamishra090 @ismniteshpandey”. Watch the video below.

Fans react

Seeing this video fans went said encouraging things in the comments. They praised the actor and the entire team for the wonderful promo. The post received several likes and comments from fans and netizens. One of the users wrote, “@sucheetat Such a lovely n touching promo ur so good â¤ï¸... Wish u all the best ðŸ˜‡”. While the other one wrote, “Beautiful!! You are going to rock this!! Yet another one of your shows that will leave a mark! â¤” Take a look at a few more comments below.

On the work front

Gajraj Rao was recently seen in Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase that premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The film was helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and also starred Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles. The actor has been working in the industry since 1994 with the film Bandit Queen, but in 2018 he gained significant recognition in the film Badhaai Ho alongside Ayushmann Khurana.

