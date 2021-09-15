‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Gwendoline Christie Cast In Tim Burton's 'Addams Family' Series

Game of Thrones fame Gwendoline Christie has been roped in to play the lead in Tim Burton's live-action series Wednesday based on Addams family for Netflix. She joins previously announced cast Jenna Ortega, along with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. The series is based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

Gwendoline Christie joins cast of Addams Family live-action series

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy Award-nominated Game of Thrones actor will be a series regular in the upcoming show titled Wednesday. Christie will play Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy, who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones). The series is described as 'a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

The series will be directed by Tim Burton, who will also be the executive producer of the show with Gough and Millar, who will serve as showrunners on the series. The first season of the show will have a total of eight episodes based on the characters created by Charles Addams. The series will mark Burton's TV directorial debut.

The Addams Family cast also includes Victor Dorobantu, who plays Thing, the family’s non-verbal disembodied hand, recurring actors Issac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams and George Burcea as Lurch, along with Tommie Earl Jenkins (Mayor Walker), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), William Houston (Joseph Crackstone), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Santiago), Oliver Watson (Kent), Calum Ross (Rowan), and Johnna Dias Watson (Divina).

Meanwhile, Gwendoline Christie is best known for portraying Brienne of Tarth in the HBO fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones, and the First Order stormtrooper Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. She received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 for GoT.

