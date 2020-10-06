'Gandii Baat' Season 5 To Release On ALT Balaji And Zee5, See Release Date Details Here

Gandii Baat is one of the most popular web series in India. The hit erotic drama series Gandii Baat is all set to release its latest fifth season for the viewers. Gandii Baat has been topping the charts ever since its first season aired on ALT Balaji and Zee5. Till now all four seasons of the show have received a massive viewership for its bold and strong content.

A unique format and storytelling have helped Gandii Baat become one of the popular web series on Zee5 and ALT Balaji. As the makers are gearing up for the release of Gandii Baat season 5, a lot of people are wondering about the Gandii Baat season 5 release date. To all the people who are curious about Gandii Baat season 5 release date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Gandii Baat Season 5 release date

Gandii Baat Season 5 is all set to drop on October 8, 2020. Gandii Baat Season 5 episodes will be available on the OTT platforms ALT Balaji and Zee5 from October 8, i.e. this Thursday. Viewers with the subscription of Zee5 or ALT Balaji can watch the show on the OTT platforms. The popular erotic drama is back with the fifth season after just nine months of Gandii Baat season 4. Gandii Baat Season 5 release time is likely to be at 12 noon on October 8.

Gandii Baat Season 5 episodes

The number of Gandii Baat season 5 episodes has not yet revealed by the makers. However, it is highly possible that Gandii Baat season 5 will be having five episodes. First and third season of the series had four episodes each and season 2 and 4 had five episodes. The popularity of the show is increasing with every season. The makers will surely want to bank on that and produce as many episodes as they can in the upcoming Gandii Baat season 5.

Gandii Baat season 5 trailer

The makers of the show had recently released the Gandii Baat season 5 trailer. Since then the steamy trailer is doing the rounds on the internet. Within three days the Gandii Baat season 5 trailer has close to 6 lakh views on Youtube. Here is a look at Gandii Baat season 5 trailer.

