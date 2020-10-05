Emily In Paris Filming Location: Netflix's Recent Show Is A Perfect French Virtual Tour

Netflix recently released its latest rom-com series Emily in Paris. The show features Lilly Collins in the titular role of Emily. The filming of Emily in Paris has taken place in actual locations in the picturesque city of Paris. The series features some of the stunning streets of Paris with iconic locations such as the Eiffel Tower and various lesser-known spots. A lot of people have been wondering about Emily in Paris filming location and have been left with questions like where was Emily in Paris filmed? For all the people who are curious about the filming location of Emily in Paris, here is everything you need to know about it.

Emily in Paris filming location

Palais Garnier

According to Radio Times, the show has been filmed at several locations in Paris. One of the locations where the filming of Emily in Paris was done is the Palais Garnier. It is a 19th-century opera house which was built for the Pariss Opera in 1861. Emily visits here to watch the Swan Lake in episode six of the series.

Also Read | Anna Faris & Tom Cavanagh Starrer 'Yogi Bear' Filming Locations Revealed; Read More

Le Grand Vefour

Le Grand Vefour is an iconic restaurant in Paris. It was opened in the Palais-Royal arcades in 1784. In the series, Emily tries to get her colleagues and her new potential client into here. However, she has mistakenly booked a table for the wrong month.

Also Read | 'Outrageous Pumpkins' Filming Location: Where Was The Show Filmed?

Pont Alexandre III

Pont Alexandre III is one of the several iconic bridges in Paris. In the series, this bridge is used as a filming location of Savoir’s latest perfume ad. The report mentioned that the bridge is built between 1896 to 1900. It has been seen in several movies like Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, romantic drama Me Before You and Bond film A View to a Kill.

Also Read | Downhill Filming Location: This Will Ferrell Starrer Film Is A Tour Guide For Ski Lovers

Musee des Arts Forains

Musée des Arts Forains is a filming location of Emily in Paris. It is a private funfair museum in the 12th arrondissement of Paris. Emily attends a party held in the museum in episode seven of the series. The museum consists of various 19th to 20th-century items like amusement rides, restored attractions, merry-go-rounds, carousels and swings.

Also Read | 'Flesh And Blood' Filming Location And Other Details About The TV Mini-series

Monnaie de Paris

Monnaie de Paris is one of the oldest buildings in Paris. The building is currently the home to Paris Mint which is responsible for producing Euro coins. The Monnaie de Paris serves as a filming location of Emily in Paris in the ninth episode as a venue for a fashion show attended by Emily.

Other locations in Paris where filming of Emily in Paris took place

Rue de Valois

Jardin du Luxembourg

Place de l’Estrapade

Trocadero

L’Atelier des Lumieres

Image Credits: Emily in Paris Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.