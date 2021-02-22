Gary Anthony Williams' Weight Loss Journey And Transformation Leaves Fans Baffled

The Crew is an American comedy TV series created by Jeff Lowell that is available to stream on OTT giant Netflix. The plot of the series revolves around a NASCAR garage where the crew chief and his new boss are unable to come to agreements with each other. While the series has been gaining popularity, fans of the show could not help notice the transformation of a prominent character in the series. Read on to know.

Fans are surprised with Gary Anthony Williams' weight loss

Actor Gary Anthony Williams is seen in the key role of Chuck Stubbs in the series. His character is the car chief of Bobby Spencer Racing and as decent screen time. While his performance in the series is garnering appreciation, his weight loss journey has also grabbed eyeballs.

Fans of the series took to social media and shed light on the transformation of the actor that is evident in the latest series. A number of fans showed their surprise at how much weight Gary has lost and compared his appearance in his latest show with his appearance in the previous series. Check out some of the fan comments and tweets about the same on social media below.

Gary Anthony Williams with the greatest transformation yet.



well played. — Rᴇᴍʏ Lᴇʙᴇᴀᴜ #ᴄᴏʏɢ ✪ (@TheClem) February 20, 2021

Absolutely mind blown 🤯🤯 genuinely thought he had a twin brother or something....Gary Anthony Williams looking alot thinner than I remember



Left Right

Undercover Brother #TheCrew pic.twitter.com/WKZ8NI4Pmz — Monkey Flashlight Keychain (@MileyIsMyAlias) February 20, 2021

A thin Gary Anthony Williams!?! Good for him.. — xabi msimanga (@mannick) February 15, 2021

I will say Gary Anthony Williams is looking healthy! I've been watching through Malcom in the Middle lately and his transformation is huge! — Rowdy Rooster (@itsrowdyrooster) February 17, 2021

OMG! Gary Anthony Williams looks soooo good! 😱🥰 Go guy!!!!! I thought he looked familiar! #TheCrew — NicoleBaby (@NicoleB365) February 15, 2021

holy shit ! Gary Anthony Williams lost a lot of weight I didn’t even recognize him pic.twitter.com/wRO6iqfGqs — nuby (@WentzMVP) February 18, 2021

Gary Anthony Williams lost so much weight he looks hella different in this tv show 🤯🤯 — Rianie Dangerfield (@MusclemanRi) February 17, 2021

Gary Anthony Williams! Wow! Uncle Ruckus started eating vegan! Thats inspiring!!! — KSG (@takaseakhi) February 19, 2021

A report in StarStudd.com suggests that Gary Anthony Williams used to weigh 360 lbs (i.e.. 163.2 kg) in the year 2001. If reports are to be believed, by the year 2018, the actor slimmed down to 195 lbs (i.e. 88 KG). This means that he brought a remarkable change in his weight and lost 155 lbs, which when converted to KG is estimated at 77.3 KG.

About Gary Anthony Williams

Gary Anthony Williams started his acting career in the year 1990 with the series In the Heat of the Night, where he starred in one episode. He went on to do several shows and gained popularity with his portrayal in the show Malcolm in the Middle. The actor also starred in Boston Legal, Unsung, I’m Sorry and in Whose Line is it Anyway? He has even been seen in other popular shows and films such as Man With a Plan, Mom, The Neighborhood and Just Roll with It.

