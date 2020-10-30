‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Zak Bagans Admits Being 'overwhelmed' By Joe Exotic's Tiger Zoo

The entire cast and crew of the much-loved reality show, Ghost Adventures recently made their way to the old stomping grounds of Joe Exotic and his spooky Tiger zoo. The team encountered several paranormal activities in the now-abandoned Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, Oklahoma, which was also featured in Netflix’s Tiger King. In an interview with The Wrap, the lead investigator of the show Zak Bagans mentioned that when the team entered the premise, there were 'many different, crazy things happening one after the other'.

Ghost Adventures at Joe Exotic Zoo

More so, Bagans called the experience ‘overwhelming’. He further added that people knew about the zoo because of the theories that came out in Tiger King, however, he added that it was doubly haunting for the team, as they had no idea about the show. Explaining why he wanted to investigate the zoo, Zak Bagans mentioned that there are a lot of dark things that happened at the zoo and the team wanted to check if something supernatural paranormal could have been fuelling the ‘unnatural’ occurrences. Furthermore, he said that he and his team were shocked by the evidence they collected on site.

Fans react to the episode:

"And it smells just like buttered popcorn." What a welcome. 🐯😂



Don’t miss the premiere of #GhostAdventures: Joe Exotic Zoo, tonight at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/5BArKugPrq — Ghost Adventures (@GhostAdventures) October 29, 2020

Can't wait for this to air https://t.co/mO73ExYAGR — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 30, 2020

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered in March on the streaming giant. The much-loved show is a crime documentary-miniseries about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic. Hosted by Joel McHale, the show focuses on the interconnection of big cat conservationists. Reportedly, the show was watched by 34.3 million people over its first ten days of release, making it one of Netflix's most successful releases to date. If the rumours are to be believed, the viewership success of the show was backed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many global viewers to be restricted to their homes.

