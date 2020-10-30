Sanjana Sanghi Recieves Praise From Author John Green For Playing Kizzie In 'Dil Bechara'

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi is currently on cloud nine after receiving a lovely message from a very special person. Sharing the news with much excitement, Sanghi on her Instagram handle revealed that she has received praise from the author of the book The Fault in Our Stars, John Green. The author had written to her, praising her acting in her debut film Dil Bechara. Keep reading to know more:

John Green thanks Sanjana Sanghi for playing Kizzie in Dil Bechara

Sanjana recently featured opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the late actor's last release, Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars. The movie is based on John Green`s 2012 bestseller of the same name.

In the screenshot shared by Sanjana, a message from John Green reads as, "Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and enjoyed it. I thought your performance was magnificent--full of humour and heart and deep wells of emotion".

The adorable message further reads as, "Thank you for giving such a wonderful life to Kizie, and in doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster. I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future. (sic)"

Disclosing her excitement to her fans on social media she also shared a long caption for the post. The actor has also said that she had missed the message for over three months. Sanjana Sanghi mentioned in the caption that she was at a loss for words and is failing to express how special this moment is for her.

Sanjan wrote, "ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with me for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. Thank you for these unfathomable words, John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain (sic)".

She further added that Sanjana added in her long caption, "Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of The Fault In Our Stars, for watching our labour of love the very day it released, for embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster. It fills my heart up to know you felt I even came close to doing justice to the depths of her emotional journey. Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way! @johngreenwritesbooks (sic)."

Sanjana Sanghi's movies

Meanwhile on the work front, according to a recent Pinkvilla report, Sanjana Sanghi is roped in for Ahmed Khan's upcoming film, Om, alongside Aashiqui 2 fame Aditya Roy Kapur. A source close to the site revealed that Ahmed was looking for an actor who would not only look great opposite a male lead but also be a fresh pairing on screen. For this, several names of the leading actors were discussed and approached, but, eventually, the makers finalised Sanjana Sanghi for the movie.

