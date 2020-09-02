'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Shooting To Start In September In Los Angeles?

Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running medical drama series that has a huge fan-base. Grey’s Anatomy season 16 had to halt back in March 2020 when the coronavirus crisis had put a lock on the entertainment industry forcing the 16th season of the show to be cut by four episodes. But, there has been news that the cast and crew of Grey’s Anatomy will start shooting for the season 17 in September 2020. Read ahead to know more.

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 shooting to start in September?

Grey’s Anatomy is an ABC medical drama that is all set to begin shooting for its upcoming seventeenth season in September. According to reports from Variety, the production of the first two episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 will begin in Los Angeles as early as the next week.

To be precise, when Grey’s Anatomy will return to the screens, it remains to be seen, but the news of the shoot resuming came in less than a week after ABC announced an unscripted-heavy fall schedule that no longer featured the show. An earlier version of the schedule listed the show in its regular Thursday night slot that was next to the show, Station 19.

This news has appeared to put ABC in a much more solid position on the scripted front in comparison to some of its rivals, like Disney’s The Goldbergs, A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor, and Big Sky that have already confirmed their return to the production.

On August 6, 2020, the lead character of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo was having an interaction with her fans on social media as she chose to answer all of their questions. Using this opportunity, a follower asked Ellen about when the cast and crew of the show are going to start shooting again. Ellen Pompeo quickly replied to the question and said that “The plan is to start in a few weeks but don’t have an exact start date but @msdebbieallen is prepping”.

The plan is to start in a few weeks but don’t have an exact start date but @msdebbieallen is prepping! https://t.co/hyDmyD88kP — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) August 5, 2020

Talking about the Grey's Anatomy season 17 plot, the executive producer of the show, Krista Vernoff said during a recent TV Academy panel that the upcoming episodes will be seen addressing this pandemic for sure. She said that there’s no way to have a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes. Krista Vernoff said that she feels like the show has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of those stories.

