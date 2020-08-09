'Bad Education' And Other Emmy-nominated Dramas On Disney + Hotstar Premium

In today’s world, the hype and popularity of OTT platforms have no boundaries. Rightfully so, because the platforms have a lot of never-seen-before and excellent content available on them. Here are Emmy nominated dramas of 2020 that you can now watch on Disney + Hotstar Premium.

Emmy-nominated dramas on Disney + Hotstar Premium

Bad Education

Bad Education (2019) is an American comedy-drama involving crime. The movie is directed by Cory Finley and casts Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan, Alex Wolff, Rafael Casal, Stephen Spinella, Annaleigh Ashford and Ray Romano as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the true story of the largest public school embezzlement in American history. You can now watch Bad Education on Disney + Hotstar Premium.

Mrs America

Mrs America is a critically-acclaimed American historical drama television mini-series. The mini-series is co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Amma Asante, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre and Janicza Bravo. The plot of the series revolves around the political movement that led to the passing of the Equal Rights Amendment act and the unexpected backlash that came with it in the 1970s.

The mini-series casts Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Margo Martindale, John Slattery, Tracey Ullman and Sarah Paulson as the lead characters. You can now watch Mrs America on Disney + Hotstar Premium.

What We Do In The Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows is a comedy horror American television series. Based on the 2014 film of the same name written by Clement and Taika Waititi, the series is created by Jemaine Clement. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of follows four vampire roommates in Staten Island.

The series cast Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch as the lead characters. You can now watch What We Do In The Shadows on Disney + Hotstar Premium.

Insecure

Insecure is a comedy-drama American television series. Partially based on Rae’s acclaimed web-series, Awkward Black Girl. The show is created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of two African-American women, Issa and Molly, who are residing in Los Angeles and go about in search of the one missing piece in order to make their lives fulfilling. The series cast Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, and Natasha Rothwell as the lead characters. You can now watch Insecure on Disney + Hotstar Premium.

The Imagineering Story

The Imagineering Story is a web-television documentary mini-series that is directed and executive produced by Leslie Iwerks. The mini-series focuses on Walt Disney Imagineering and takes a very in-depth look at the history and the creation of the Disney theme parks and attractions, all around the world. You can now watch The Imagineering Story on Disney + Hotstar Premium.

