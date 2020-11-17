'Grey’s Anatomy' Showrunner Reveals How They Managed Patrick Dempsey's Return In The Show

Krista Vernoff, the showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy, opened about how the team managed to bring back Patrick Dempsey’s character, Derek Shepherd to life. Derek Shepherd, or popularly known as McDreamy, made an appearance on the show alongside Pompeo’s Meredith Grey during the final chapters of Season 17’s premiere that involved a beach motif. Devotees of the long-running medical drama were quite taken aback by Patrick Dempsey's Return in Grey's Anatomy after a gap of five years. As it turns out, bringing back Dempsey was Vernoff and Pompeo’s idea.

How and why did they pull off Patrick Dempsey's return in 'Grey's Anatomy'?

While discussing the same shortly after the big reveal, Vernoff said that she had an imagining of a beach motif throughout the season. Post which, she called Ellen and discussed the possibility of a character’s return. Vernoff even dwelled into what it could possibly mean for the fans and how it could be a nice escape for the viewers. Right after which, as per Vernoff, Pompeo suggested the return of Patrick’s McDreamy. To these statements, when it was time for Dempsey to add, he said that he has been aware of the fact that fans have wanted a reunion for long. Dempsey even hopes that the return will satisfy and surprise a lot of people.

The ending chapters of the two-part season premiere saw Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey waking up in the middle of a beach after collapsing in the parking lot of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. This scene that followed the near-death experience episode sequence involving a beach, where Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd was seen waving out to Grey from the other side of the same. Dempsey’s McDreamy was taken off the show after portraying his exit as an untimely accident sometime during the 11th season.

About Grey's Anatomy Season 17:

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, as per Vernoff, is dedicated to frontline workers who are tirelessly working to keep everybody safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The premiere episode of the show itself is set in April 2020. It is a time when the now full-blown pandemic was in its nascent stages.

