Why Is 'Grey’s Anatomy' A Much-loved Medical Drama Show? Here're 5 Reasons

Grey's Anatomy is currently the longest-running US medical drama that has been on air since 2005. Fans have been following the doctors' lives who have battled cancer, met new siblings, romanced each other, or even survived a bomb explosion hidden in the abdomen. Here are a few reasons why Grey's Anatomy is an evergreen show:

Why Grey’s Anatomy is a much-loved medical drama show

Iconic Friendships

The twisted sisters Meredith and Cristina who invented the ‘You’re my person mantra’; Derek and Mark who gave major friendship goals going through a lot since the beginning, Meredith and Alex who matured and started caring for each other– these are some of the iconic friendships through the 16 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy so far. These duos have been through every thick and thin together supporting each other. They all taught us at least a lesson or two about ultimate friendships.

Fascinating Medical Cases

Grey’s Anatomy featured reliably strange medical cases. Every medical case rolling into the hospital is a metaphor to whatever's happening in the on-going season's arc. Whether it’s the patient with toxic blood, a girl who could hear her organs, a man stuck in cement or a bomb in the abdomen, each new season of the series has such terrible yet fascinating cases. Such cases will keep you on the edge to know what happens next.

Unforgettable Dialogues

The hit show has kept fans glued over the years with philosophical dialogues that etched in their hearts. Just like the characters, the medical show has some incredible dialogues that can motivate you throughout tough times. Here are some of the dialogues that will keep you going:

“You’re my person”

“It’s a beautiful day to save lives”

"Pick me, choose me, love me”

“Move on. Because no matter how painful it is, it’s the only way we grow”

“We’re all going to die. We don’t get much say over how or when, but we do get to decide how we’re gonna live. So, do it. Decide. Is this the life you want to live? Is this the person you want to love? Is this the best you can be? Can you be stronger? Kinder? More compassionate? Decide. Breathe in. breathe out and decide."

The Romances

Grey’s Anatomy has delivered some of the epic romances involving attractive doctors and impressive patients too. Be it Izzie’s ill-fated love with Denny or Meredith’s romance with McDreamy Derek, you find the romances relatable as they make you reflect on your real-life relationships. The show has no shortage of amazing and adorable relations.

Evergreen Characters

With over 100 characters in the medical series stretched across 16 seasons, not every character is now a part of the series. However, due to their lasting impact, they are often spoken about and remembered by the show and its fans.

