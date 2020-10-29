Is Grey's Anatomy Season 17 The Show's Last Season? Ellen Pompeo Reveals

Is Grey’s Anatomy saying goodbye to its audience? Meredith Grey a.k.a. Ellen Pompeo recently in an interview provided a major update about when the show could end. Along with this update, the Grey’s Anatomy star also revealed details about the upcoming season.

Is Grey’s Anatomy ending after Season 17?

Grey’s Anatomy has been ruling the American TV network since 2005. The show has carved a place for itself in pop culture. Over the years, Grey’s Anatomy has not only become the top TV show in America but has gained popularity across the globe.

But for the past few years, there have been rumours about the iconic show concluding its run. In a recent interview with Variety, Grey’s Anatomy’s lead actor and executive producer Ellen Pompeo revealed whether the show is finally bidding adieu to its fans. Ellen Pompeo revealed that this is the last year of her contract.

But she does not know if this will be Grey’s Anatomy’s last year. Although she did not deny the show’s conclusion possibility. Ellen also joked about this possibility of becoming a “clickbait”. Even though Ellen Pompeo did not deny the possibility of the show ending, she added that she has been constantly fighting to keep Grey’s Anatomy as “good as it can be”.

Furthermore, the Grey’s Anatomy star continued and said that the show’s future will be taken very seriously. Pompeo added that their show employs a lot of people hence ending the show is not a decision they will be taking lightly. While talking about the Grey’s Anatomy platform being so, Ellen Pompeo described it as something she “grateful for”.

As mentioned earlier, Grey’s Anatomy will soon air its Season 17. The show will premiere on November 17, 2020. While talking about the new season, the Grey’s Anatomy star said that she is extremely “excited” about the premiere. She also called the upcoming season as one of Grey’s Anatomy’s “best seasons ever”. In this interview, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner, Krista Vernoff also revealed that the new season will be addressing the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Apart from addressing the pandemic, Grey’s Anatomy Season 27 will also be a tribute to all the “essential workers and first responders”.

