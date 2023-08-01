Guns And Gulaabs Motion Poster Out, Dulquer Salmaan Is A Stylish Cop In Raj & DK's Series

Dulquer Salmaan is all set to star in his maiden web series. He will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah in the upcoming series Guns and Gulaabs. The makers released a new motion poster featuring the Malayalam actor.

3 things you need to know

Guns and Gulaabs is created by the director duo Raj and DK.

The series marks the web series debut of Dulquer Salmaan.

The trailer of the web show will be released on August 2.

Dulquer to play Arjun Varma in Guns and Gulaabs

The makers of Guns and Gulaabs, Raj and DK took to their social media handles to share the new look of Dulquer Salmaan's character in the series. The actor seems to be playing a police officer. The motion poster read, “Khaali haath aaye the khaali haath hi toh jaana hai (We have come empty-handed, and will go empty-handed)."

Along with the motion poster of the show, the makers wrote, “Suave, slick and sharp… what can you say to a guy with a gun, spouting philosophy! Introducing Arjun Varma.” It was also revealed that the trailer of the show will be released tomorrow (August 2). The release date of the series is expected to be out soon.

Guns and Gulaabs teaser takes us to Gulaabganj

On July 28, the makers shared a 28 seconds teaser of the show. The clip begins with retro background music as glass bottles smashed onscreen. A gun-holding Rajkummar Rao then appears in the clip. A milestone reading ‘Gulaabganj 6 kms’ can also be seen. The teaser of the gangster comedy was released on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday.

Guns and Gulaabs comes from the makers of the Indian version of Citadel, director duo Raj and DK. Along with Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan, the series also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Adarsh Gourav and Shreya Dhanwantry.