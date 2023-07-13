Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wraps Up Citadel Shoot Before Acting Break, Calls It A 'special Day'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had a busy six months in 2023. Apart from dealing with her health issues, which she has been vocal about, the actress' schedule has been chock-a-block. Samantha has been tying up loose ends, completing her professional commitments before she embarks on her break from acting.

3 things you need to know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with Myositis last year and has been under recovery.

She is leading the Indian spin-off of the American spy series, Citadel, opposite Varun Dhawan.

The actress' last theatrical release was Gunasekhar's directorial Shaakuntalam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pic from Citadel set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle to share Instagram stories marking the end of her work on the Indian version of the American spy action series, Citadel. Posting a candid selfie, the actress commemorated July 13 as a "special day" as she announced the wrap of Citadel India. The caption on her story read, "13th of July Will always be a special day.. And it's a wrap o #CitadelIndia."

(Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that Citadel India has officially completed filming | Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

Samantha has been quite engaging when it comes to sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the show. The actress has time and again expressed gratitude for the opportunity of performing her own stunts and being part of the Citadel universe. The original American version, written by the Russo brothers, originally stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The US version has also been greenlit for a second season.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to embark on acting break

A source close to Republic Digital recently confirmed the news of Samantha embarking on a break from acting in order to take care of her health. The actress has had a tumultuous few months, being diagnosed with Myositis along with temporarily losing her voice while dubbing for Shaakuntalam.

She had also shared a note recently, detailing how the past six months had been the "longest and hardest" for her. She has thus planned a short break from acting so as to be able to come back stronger and fitter. Samantha will next be seen in Kushi, opposite long-time friend Vijay Deverakonda.