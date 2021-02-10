Guy Pearce To Star Opposite Kate Winslet In HBO Miniseries 'Mare Of Easttown'

Bloodshot star Guy Pearce will feature alongside Kate Winslet in the upcoming HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown. The project will mark the actor's reunion with Winslet a decade after they shared the screen space in HBO's Mildred Pierce series.

According to Deadline, Pearce replaces actor Ben Miles, who had been originally cast in the role but left due to scheduling conflicts more than a year ago. Winslet, who is also attached as executive producer, will portray Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life crumbles around her as she investigates a local murder.

Pearce will essay the role of Richard Ryan, a visiting creative writing professor who wrote a dazzling novel that won the National Book Award 25 years ago, but he has never lived up to his early promise. Also part of the cast are actors Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, and Neal Huff.

Mare of Easttown has been created by Brad Ingelsby and he will also serve as the showrunner. Recently, Craig Zoben was hired to direct all the episodes of the show. The director, known for his work on series such as The Leftovers, Westworld, and American Gods, replaced filmmaker Gavin O'Conner on the project.

Pearce, who most recently starred with Vin Diesel in Sony's Bloodshot, will next feature in Paramount and Amazon's Without Remorse, co-starring Michael B Jordan.

Kate will also be seen in James Cameron’s Avatar 2 alongside Zoe Saldana and Vin Diesel in lead roles. The film is a sequel to the 2009 film, Avatar. The movie is currently in the postproduction stage is expected for a 2022 release. Post that, she will also be a part of Ellen Kuras’s film titled Lee.

Winslet was last seen in Ammonite. Kate essays the role of a palaeontologist named Mary Anning, where she stars opposite Saoirse Ronan in the movie. The film is set up in the 1840s in England, where Kate's character Mary Anning falls passionately in love with Saoirse's character Charlotte. The movie had a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2020.

