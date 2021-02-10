Kate Winslet Opens Up About Her Career Post 'Titanic' And Why She Thought It Was A 'fluke'

Kate Winslet got global recognition after her leading role in James Cameron's Titanic. She shared the screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio and the film went on to become the biggest blockbusters of all time. For her performance, Winslet had received an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category. Recently, Kate appeared on a panel of women for the Los Angeles Times and explained how she felt as if Titanic came to her as a "fluke". Read ahead to know more.

Kate Winslet's take on her career

Kate appeared on the panel of women with Michelle Pfeiffer, Rashida Jones, Vanessa Kirby and Andra Day. She was asked about being relatively unknown despite an Oscar nomination for the Best Supporting Actress for the 1995 film Sense and Sensibility. Winslet explained that she was plagued by the feeling that she did not belong to the industry. She said she was the overweight girl who would always be at the end of the line because her name was a W, sometimes she couldn’t even get in a door of the audition because they would run out of time before the Ws.

Rashida Jones asked Kate how she seemed to have the foresight to stave off pressure from Hollywood to capitalise on her rising star before solidifying herself as the household name she is today. Kate said the honest answer was that she was scared of Hollywood since it was a big, scary place where everyone had to be thin and look in a certain way. She knew that she did not look that way or feel like she fitted there so if she was ever going to belong, she had to earn her place and according to her, she had not earned it.

Kate stated that her role in Titanic was a fluke and despite having two Academy Award nominations, she felt she couldn’t compete with younger and more in shape popular actresses. She had to go through major life events until she found the courage to dominate show business. She had a feeling of "maybe that was just luck". When she became a mother at 25, all of that evaporated completely. Two years later, she was asked to do Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) which was a huge turning point in her career.

