Kate Winslet's Father Gets '1st Dose' Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Says 'It's A Huge Relief'

Recently in an interview with Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, Kate Winslet revealed that her 81-year-old father Roger Winslet has received the 'first dose' of the COVID-19 vaccine. She said that she is relieved to know that he has some protection against contagious disease. Kate further talked about getting the vaccine for herself and the dream she had where the vaccination didn't work. The actor opened up about her upcoming flick titled Ammonite and her future Avatar projects where she will be reuniting with James Cameron.

Kate Winslet's father Roger Winslet receives coronavirus vaccine

The Titanic star revealed that it’s a huge relief for her as her father has received the vaccinations. She said that the vaccination has been provided to people over 80-year-old, key workers and healthcare workers; and that she’ll wait for her turn. The actor further recalled her dream where she got vaccinated and that it didn’t work. She said in her dream when the half needle was inserted into her arm, the liquid started squirting over her and on the floor.

Further talking about her dream, Kate added that people wondered if she should be given just half a vial of the vaccine or should they begin the entire process all over again. She also recalled getting anxious because nobody knew about the procedure and that was scary. She then joked that she has been dreaming about 'the whole world' as coronavirus continues to spread globally.

Moreover, the actor also revealed how her 2011’s thriller drama Contagion has helped her to prepare herself and her family for the real-life pandemic situation. She admitted that she has been wearing a mask way before COVID-19 pandemic hit. Kate said that she was in Philadelphia, doing a show for HBO when the lockdown was announced.

She added that people were laughing at her because she sarcastically said. "It’s coming people". Kate explained that she was walking down the street and even in the grocery store wearing a mask and over 1,000 people were staring at her in amusement.

Kate Winslet is popular for her roles in Titanic, Iris, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and many more. She will next be seen in science-fiction sequel Avatar 2 helmed by James Cameron. She will also lend her voice for a film adaption of the novel titled Black Beauty. Besides that, she will appear in HBO’s Mare of Easttown which revolves around a troubled police detective.

