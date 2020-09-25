'Halahal' Ending Explained: Know About Yusuf's Surprising Transformation

Halahal is a crime-thriller that released on September, 21, 2020, on the OTT platform Eros Now. The movie stars Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar as the lead cast and has received mixed reviews so far. Read on to know what happens towards the ending of the movie.

Also Read: Halahal Trailer: Barun Sobti-Sachin Khedekar Shine In Gripping Mystery Drama

'Halahal' Ending Explained

The movie that started with Archana’s death, which is called a suicide, takes multiple turns in its plot only to disclose that Archana was killed, but she wasn’t exactly the target and was killed by mistake. Dr Shiv Sharma along with Sobti’s character Yusuf, a bribe hogging inspector, gets to investigate the truth of his daughter’s death. In the due course of the movie, the scam gets disclosed and Archana’s father Dr Shiv realises that his daughter too was involved in the scam of the ACE institute.

The movie that is roughly based on the Vyapam scam also follows the real-life incidents of anyone who tried to bring out the truth getting killed. Shiv is hurt to find out that her daughter was also one of the scammers. However, he still takes up the offer from the Deputy CM as he wants to save his family from any potential threat. Shiv who had been following the case keenly also watches all the witnesses and people with information being killed.

Also Read: 'Halahal' Review: Cliched Plot Line Dotted With Brilliant Performance

So, the end of the movie sees a twist of character in both the protagonists. Yusuf who was always trying to get bribes had now become loyal wanted an honest investigation. Whereas Shiv accepts the deal with the Deputy CM and decides to keep the truth under wraps. Dr Shiv who joins hands with the scammers and gets commissions from them has established a hospital on the name of his daughter, but he still isn’t happy with his life.

In a scene, there is a headline on a newspaper that says “SAND MAFIA KILLS ANOTHER COP”, which explains that the scammers had killed Yusuf as he was still on with his investigation. A sequence also sees Yusuf on a bike being followed by the same truck that was intended to kill Ashish but killed Archana.

Also Read: Barun Sobti's 'Halahal' Trailer Lauded By Fans As They Call It 'incredible & Intriguing'

Also Read: Barun Sobti On Playing A Cop In ‘Halahal': ‘It Was Tough, Real Cops Are Not Superheroes'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.