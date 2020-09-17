Halahal Trailer: Barun Sobti-Sachin Khedekar Shine In Gripping Mystery Drama

Halahal trailer, starring Sachin Khedekar and Barun Sobti, is out now. The film is an Eros Now production that is set premiere on the platform on September 21, 2020. Read on to know more details about the trailer:

Halahal trailer

Halahal is an action-thriller that revolves around the death of a girl. The father played by Sachin Khedekar takes help from Barun Sobti, who plays a cop. The father completely relies on the cop as he is assured that what is being covered up as suicide is actually a murder. The duo gets into the investigation as they set out to understand what went wrong with the girl.

Sobti and Khedekar’s on-screen chemistry looks great and the plot seems gripping. The accent and tone of Barun Sobti in the film is also quite intriguing. The movie is helmed by Randeep Jha. Overall, the film has a dark tone, and the two leads shine throughout the trailer.

More about Halahal cast

Sachin Khedekar has appeared in over 110 movies and 11 TV shows from time to time. The actor has been a part of Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Gujarati films. Khedekar is popularly known for his roles in Aap Kaa Surroor, Astitva, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero. He was also noted for his roles in TV shows Sailaab, Imtihaan, and Samvidhaan, out of these Imtihaan marked his debut on Television. Sachin Khedekar also did theatre prior to acting in TV and movies; he made his debut in plays with Vidhilikhit in 1985.

Barun Sobti made it to TV with the 2009 show on Star Plus names Shraddha. The actor then went on to appear in Dil Mil Gaye, and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. He became popular after his portrayal of Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Main Kya Naam Doon opposite Sanaya Irani; he went on to win 4 awards for the role. The actor has also been a part of multiple web-series. He appeared in Tanhaiyan, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, and Asur recently. Barun has also been a part of two short-films, Dry Dreams and Derma.

