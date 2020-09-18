Barun Sobti's 'Halahal' Trailer Lauded By Fans As They Call It 'incredible & Intriguing'

Eros Now has just released the trailer of Barun Sobti and Sachin Khedekar starrer action-thriller flick Halahal on Friday, September 18. The movie is all set to release on the OTT platform on September 21 with a gripping plot. The trailer of the movie has garnered positive response from fans and has also increased anticipation about the movie. Check out the Halahal trailer here:

Halahal trailer depicts the story of the sudden demise of a girl which is framed as suicide by the officials. The father of the dead girl (played by Sachin Khedekar) seeks helps from a cop (played by Barun Sobti). The Halahal trailer shows how the father completely relies on the cop as he is assured that her daughter’s brutal murder was covered up as a suicide. The duo then embarks on a journey to find out what went wrong and how the girl’s fate was turned into dust.

The great on-screen chemistry of Sachin and Barun has kept fans hooked to its gripping plot. From their accent to imagery, everything in the trailer has intrigued fans towards the story of this heinous murder. The dark tone of the storyline and the lead actors have created a tremendous buzz online.

Check out how fans are reacting

After watching the Halahal trailer, a twitter user shared that they were left ‘amazed’ & ‘intrigued’. Expressing that they want to see more, the user extended their best wishes to the film. Along with it, the user also said that they want to see the film right away.

Dear, the trailer is amazing !! amazed, intrigued wanting to see it right now, I want to see more !!! All the best, you are the best without a doubt🙌🏼❤🙌🏼. PS: the mustaches are amazing🙈🔥👮‍♂️🙈 sorry🙈 #Halahal #BarunSobti pic.twitter.com/5rSVtMWlSI — Vale 🇦🇷 🐾🐕🐾🐈❤ (@valeriamateo80) September 17, 2020

ALSO READ| Sachin Khedekar And Other Marathi Actors Who Played Negative Roles In South Indian Films

Another user was surprised to watch Barun essaying the role of Yusuf. Calling the trailer incredible, they called Barun a ‘brilliant’ actor. See here:

Really we are surprised again !



Your acting as Yusuf cop 👮 so amazing great 👍



You are incredible in all 👌

I watch the trailer more and more

I can’t believe it so brilliant actor

U r great actor 👍

Really u king Bollywood 👮🏻‍♂️



Congratulations and all the best #Halahal pic.twitter.com/04EVNPzvOn — BarunSobti King Bollywood (@SheroSobti) September 17, 2020

ALSO READ| Sachin Khedekar Releases The Teaser Of His Upcoming Mystery Film 'Halahal'; Watch

The trailer has garnered heaps of praises from fans. While some like the character portrayals, others love the thriller theme. Check out more reaction here:

@BarunSobtiSays for me u are out soon and saying - “catch me if u can” 😜 how do u manage to b mind blowing every time. Halahal will rock only coz’ of U💗

crazily waiting to see you💗 pic.twitter.com/4Lp8I3Ngyc — sush (@SushivirgoSush) September 17, 2020

Brilliant trailer 👏👏👏

It's absolutely amazing to see you in yet another new avatar and Qureshi saab looks truly 👍👍👏👏🌟🌟



All the very best and good luck Barun ❤❤ — Barun Adulation Group (@OptimismUnleash) September 17, 2020

(1 of 2)Barun!!! this looks awesome. I'm so sooo excited and can't wait to see it!!! Love your acting and I'm sure I will love the transformation of a bribe-taking cop to a cop who seems to risk his life to find out the truth. Love love love your comic timing 😂 #barunsobti — DianaS (@deanajan) September 17, 2020

ALSO READ| Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Cast: Barun Sobti, Dalljiet Kaur, Sanaya Irani & Other Actors

About Halahal

Helmed by Randeep Jha, this thriller flick is co-written and bankrolled by Syed Zeishan Quadri. The movie reportedly uses the backdrop of the Vyapam scam, which was exposed back in 2013. For the inversed, the scam was linked with the illegal admission of candidates in government jobs, imposters indulged to write exams and manipulation in seating arrangements in Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ| Halahal Trailer: Barun Sobti-Sachin Khedekar Shine In Gripping Mystery Drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.