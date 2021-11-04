'Hanna': Amazon Prime Video Action-thriller To Come To An End With Season 3

Hanna, the much-loved Amazon Prime Video action-thriller will soon come to an end with its third season. David Farr, the showrunner, mentioned in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that that ‘always the intention’ from the very beginning. In an earlier interview about the show too, Farr had mentioned that he needed a third act to complete the series. Season 3 of Hanna is set to premiere on the online streaming platform on November 24.

Amazon Prime Video series Hanna to come to an end with season 3

The upcoming season of the thriller series will have six episodes and will include the series finale too. Starring Esmé Creed-Miles as Hanna the teen assassin, the second season saw the youngster go on a mission to take down the sinister government organization, Utrax from the inside. She planned on doing this with the help of Marissa Wiegler, played by Mireille Enos, who started out as being her enemy in the series, but grew to become her ally.

However, things begin to unravel when Sandy and Jules, played by Áine Rose Daly and Gianna Kiehl respectively, who are Hanna's fellow assassins and her new enemy, Gordon Evans, played by Ray Liotta, start to suspect Hanna's plan. However, Hanna's freedom is at stake, after she learns the true power of Utrax.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Farr believes that each season of the show so far has covered a particular portion of Hanna's life. He mentioned that the upcoming season will focus on her journey to becoming an adult, which will mark the end of her journey. He also mentioned that each part of the character's life helped her uncover different parts of herself, emotionally. Farr mentioned that the upcoming season will be the 'most operatic of the three' and hinted that it will end on a high note. He mentioned that season 3 will be all about Hanna coming to terms with who created her, why she was created and finding answers to her many questions about the all-powerful Utrax. Fans wonder if the teen assassin will get the happy ending she deserves, and what it will look like.

Image: Twitter/@SleepyMemory