Hasan Minhaj's Show 'Patriot Act' Ends; Heartbroken Fans Say 'Good While It Lasted'

On Tuesday, American comedian Hasan Minhaj took to his Twitter handle to announce the end of his talk show, Patriot Act, on Netflix. In a brief tweet, Hasan Minhaj expressed his gratitude to all those who worked on it. As soon as he announced the end of Patriot Act, a section of fans praised the show Patriot Act and bid adieu to it.

A comment read, "Sad to hear. Your show was one of the best researched and thoughtful political shows and personally makes my Sunday mornings less interesting; while another asserted, "Oh no what will I not watch mow". A section of fans called out Netflix and asked to explain the reason for cancelling the show. Scroll down to check out how fans reacted to the end of Patriot Act.

Fans react to Patriot Act's end

My 12 year old introduced me to your show. I honestly don’t know where he is going to find such well researched and informed content delivered with such passion and humour. Thank you for elevating the conversation. Excited to see what’s next for you. And thank you 🙏🏼 — Claudia Black (@TheClaudiaBlack) August 18, 2020

Cancelling @patriotact is such a huge mistake @netflix 👎🏻👎🏻



A show that actually delivers important news in a way that speaks to younger viewers...



Informing people on important topics...



Stop cancelling shows with actual important messages! #patriotact pic.twitter.com/jxoBw3rJ7l — HBur7 (@HBur7) August 18, 2020

RIP The Patriot Act. It was nice having a series with a descent South Asian figure hosting. Good while it lasted. #patriotact — Paharikawa🌹 (@paharikawa) August 19, 2020

.@hasanminhaj was doing what was right and speaking out what was on all of our minds. now #PatriotAct is cancelled pic.twitter.com/3besA8nluj — lukewarm spaghetti (@old_pasta) August 18, 2020

Everyone we need to petition Netflix to being back @hasanminhaj and his amazing educational show #PatriotAct. Now more than ever, people need to be educated about the political goings on in the world. We CANNOT allow more #AmericanBubbleism to be enforced. — Strange Weeabrew (@BTPolicegirl) August 18, 2020

Me when I found out @netflix cancelled #PatriotAct, another amazing show cancelled by netflix 😢 pic.twitter.com/4n59Uq2Mpb — Adit Roy (@AditRoy18) August 18, 2020

THEY CANT CANCEL #PatriotAct WITH @hasanminhaj THAT SHOW IS EVERYTHINGGGGG — Pranav Hooda (@Pranav___h) August 19, 2020

This is very disappointed, watching @hasanminhaj makes me feels so proud and ambitious that your confidence and courage is enough to express and raise your voice!

Sadly Netflix cancelled one of the best news comedy show.#PatriotAct https://t.co/M0dKG4MHU2 — Prachi Khandelwal (@PrachiK89266244) August 19, 2020

Hasan Minhaj's talk show

In a brief tweet, Hasan Minhaj wrote, "What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it's time to return these screens to Best Buy". Along with the tweet, he also shared a photo, featuring him on the set of the show.

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

The comedy news show delved deep into big news topics from all over the world, as well as issues surrounding south Asian identity. Minhaj earned praise for his candour on mental health and other subjects that are often stigmatised in South Asian cultures and communities. In June, after the tragic death of Geroge Floyd, he urged Asian Americans to confront the history of anti-Blackness in their families and communities, as part of the societal reckoning over race.

The streaming giant has not commented anything on cancelling the comedy show, which has bagged an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards. The show, which started in October 2018, premiered 40 episodes divided into six seasons. In recent times, Netflix has cancelled several other comedy and talk shows, including Chelsea Handler’s Chelsea, Michelle Wolf’s The Break and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale.

