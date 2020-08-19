Last Updated:

Hasan Minhaj's Show 'Patriot Act' Ends; Heartbroken Fans Say 'Good While It Lasted'

On August 18, Hasan Minhaj announced that his talk show Patriot Act will not return on Netflix. Reacting to the same, fans praised the show and bid adieu to it

Jiya Chulet
Hasan Minhaj

On Tuesday, American comedian Hasan Minhaj took to his Twitter handle to announce the end of his talk show, Patriot Act, on Netflix. In a brief tweet, Hasan Minhaj expressed his gratitude to all those who worked on it. As soon as he announced the end of Patriot Act, a section of fans praised the show Patriot Act and bid adieu to it.

A comment read, "Sad to hear. Your show was one of the best researched and thoughtful political shows and personally makes my Sunday mornings less interesting; while another asserted, "Oh no what will I not watch mow". A section of fans called out Netflix and asked to explain the reason for cancelling the show. Scroll down to check out how fans reacted to the end of Patriot Act. 

Fans react to Patriot Act's end

 

Hasan Minhaj's talk show

In a brief tweet, Hasan Minhaj wrote, "What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it's time to return these screens to Best Buy". Along with the tweet, he also shared a photo, featuring him on the set of the show.

The comedy news show delved deep into big news topics from all over the world, as well as issues surrounding south Asian identity. Minhaj earned praise for his candour on mental health and other subjects that are often stigmatised in South Asian cultures and communities. In June, after the tragic death of Geroge Floyd, he urged Asian Americans to confront the history of anti-Blackness in their families and communities, as part of the societal reckoning over race.

The streaming giant has not commented anything on cancelling the comedy show, which has bagged an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards. The show, which started in October 2018, premiered 40 episodes divided into six seasons. In recent times, Netflix has cancelled several other comedy and talk shows, including Chelsea Handler’s Chelsea, Michelle Wolf’s The Break and The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale.

First Published:
