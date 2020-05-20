Jaideep Ahlawat Reveals What Excited Him About His Role Of Hathi Ram In 'Paatal Lok'

Jaideep Ahlawat has been garnering a lot of positive responses for his role in Amazon Prime Video’s latest show, Paatal Lok. The actor plays one of the lead roles in the show i.e Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a police officer in Delhi who gets assigned a high-profile case. Jaideep Ahlawat spoke at length about all the praises and also his new vigour towards his work in the future.

Jaideep Ahlawat speaks about the praises he received on 'Paatal Lok'

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Jaideep Ahlawat spoke about the first time he heard the script of Paatal Lok. He explained how he had thought to himself that Hathi Ram’s character is one of the best offers that he has received in his career. Jaideep Ahlawat also added that he is “extremely overwhelmed” by the response that he has been getting for his performance.

Jaideep Ahlawat also revealed that many people messaged him saying how they could relate to his character, Hathi Ram, and his struggles. He added that it feels great when one’s work is appreciated by the masses. Jaideep Ahlawat also added that this positivity has given him “renewed sense of vigour to do more such brilliant work”. He also thanked the makers of Paatal Lok for giving him the opportunity to portray Hathi Ram on the big screen.

When explaining about what attracted him to Hathi Ram, Jaideep Ahlawat said that his character's journey was the most intriguing. He also added how Hathi Ram from Paatal Lok is “a very vulnerable character”. He also revealed that he has never been offered any roles similar to that of Hathi Ram. The actor further added that for a change, it was nice to play a character with so many different shades to his personality. He added that hence, he jumped at the opportunity right away.

Jaideep Ahlawat also recalled one of his scenes from Paatal Lok where his on-screen son realises his father’s true potential. He recalled how Hathi Ram was in the midst of a crisis after losing his job and almost on the verge of losing his son. At that moment, Jaideep Ahlawat revealed that his inner elephant comes out because he cannot afford to lose his son. He also added that this is also the significance of his name in Paatal Lok.

