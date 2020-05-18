With Hugh Jackman As Hathi Ram, Here Is What Hollywood's 'Paatal Lok' Could Look Like

Paatal Lok released on OTT platform Amazon Prime recently and since then it is doing the rounds on social media. The series is received well by audiences and critics alike. The neo-noir web series released on Amazon Prime on May 15, 2020.

The show is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate films. The plot of Paatal Lok revolves around a cynical inspector who is on the task of investigating a high profile murder case leading him into a dark realm of the underworld. The show is being received well by the audience all over the world, but what if the show got a Hollywood version of itself? Here is a look at the Paatal Lok cast if the show is ever made in Hollywood.

Richard Gere as Sanjeev Mehra

Richard Gere is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. He can play the role of Sanjeev Mehra with utmost ease. It would be interesting to see him portray the character of Sanjeev Mehra.

Image Credits: Prime Video and richardgereofficial Instagram

Reese Witherspoon as Dolly Mehra

Swastika Mukherjee plays the role of Dolly Mehra in Paatal Lok. Reese Witherspoon becomes the perfect choice for the role with her wide experience and stellar acting skills.

Image Credits: Swastika Mukherjee and Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Hugh Jackman as Hathiram Chaudhary

Hathiram Chaudhary is the central character in Paatal Lok. Hugh Jackman can nail this role with his unmatched acting skills and screen presence.

Image Credits: Prime Video and Hugh Jackman Instagram

Christian Bale as Imran Ansari

Christian Bale is one of the actors in Hollywood who is known for his powerful performances. He is the ideal person to play the role of Imran Ansari in Paatal Lok’s Hollywood version.

Image Credits: Ishwak Singh and christianbale_ Instagram

Jennifer Aniston as Renu Chaudhary

Gul Panag plays the role of Renu Chaudhary in Paatal Lok. Jennifer Anniston can play this role in the Hollywood version of Paatal Lok as she has the looks and acting skills required to pull off this character.

Image Credits: Prime Video and Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Johnny Depp as Vishal Hathoda Tyagi

Johnny Depp is known to play serious characters in his films over the years. The character of Vishal Hathoda Tyagi becomes perfect for him to play in Paatal Lok’s Hollywood version.

Image Credits: Abhishek Banerjee and Johnny Depp Instagram

