Hawkeye Episode 4 Post Credit Scene: Explained; Does It Reveal A Major MCU Spoiler?

As the American television miniseries, Hawkeye gained popularity among the viewers in no time, the ending of the latest episode left the fans baffled about its major connection to a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie post-credit scene. The series follows the story post the events of the film Avengers: Endgame released in 2019.

Created by Jonathan Igla, the series features Jeremy Renner in the lead with many other prolific artists essaying significant roles.

Hawkeye episode 4 end credit scene explained

As the Hawkeye episode 4 was recently released in Disney+ Hotstar, it gave a major hint at its connection to the post-credits scene from a previous MCU movie. In the climax scene of the fourth episode, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, the sister of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow appears with a mask. She was last seen in the post-credit scene of Black Widow where she goes to Natasha's grave and also learns from Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine by Julia Louis-Dreyfuss about the man who was responsible for the death of her sister. She then receives a picture of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton which kind of makes sense of her appearance in the latest episode. On the other hand, the latest episodes also feature Clint barton struggling to get over Natasha's death while Yelena's appearance speculates that she was there to make things difficult for Barton.

Hawkeye episode 5 would reveal the reason behind Yelena's introduction in the series, however, the fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the new episode as it releases on December 15. The episodes titled Never Meet Your Heroes, Hide and Seek, Echoes and Partners, Am I Right? have been released till now and each episode surfaces on Disney+ Hotstar every Wednesday.

Hawkeye cast, plot & more

The series marks the fifth tv show and a part of Phase Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe backed by Marvel Studios and follows the events post the Avengers Endgame. The cast of the movie involves actors namely Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Brian d'Arcy James as Derek Bishop, Fra Fee as Kazimierz "Kazi" Kazimierczak, Aleks Paunovic as Ivan, Simon Callow as Armand Duquesne III, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova / Black Widow, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez and many more. A spin-off series, Echo, is in development.

Image: Instagram/@hawkeyeofficial