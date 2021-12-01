Last Updated:

Hawkeye New Episode Release Day & Time: When Does The Next Episode To Mini Series Come Out

As the fans await the release of the latest episode of Hawkeye series, read further to get the details about when and where to watch the American tv series.

Hawkeye

Image: Twitter/@marvelstudios


Hawkeye is among the popular Marvel American miniseroes for Disney+ and the fifth tv series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Jeremy Renner essaying the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye while Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Fra Fee as Kazimierz "Kazi" Kazimierczak and others. 

As the fans have been enjoying the thrilling episodes of the series, many of them must be wondering where and at what time does Hawkeye release. Read further ahead to know at what time does the next episode of Hawkeye come out. 

What time does Hawkeye release? 

While the first and the second episode of the tv series, Hawkeye was released on November 24, 2021, the fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Hawkeye episode 3. Therefore, the new episode will be out on 1 December 2021, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT. To learn about what time does Hawkeye release every week, read further ahead. 

What day does Hawkeye come out each week?

Hawkeye episode 1: Wednesday, Nov. 24 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Hawkeye episode 2: Wednesday, Nov. 24 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Hawkeye episode 3: Wednesday, Dec. 1 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Hawkeye episode 4: Wednesday, Dec. 8 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Hawkeye episode 5: Wednesday, Dec. 15 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Hawkeye episode 6: Wednesday, Dec. 22 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Where to watch Hawkeye new episode?

The fans can watch the latest episodes of the series on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET. For international audiences residing in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, United Kingdom, and more, Disney+ will be available, hence, even they can enjoy the show from different parts of the world. 

 

Image: Twitter/@marvelstudios

