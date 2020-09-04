HBO Looking To Cast Prince Daemon Targaryen For 'House Of The Dragon': Reports

HBO had recently started the casting of Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragons. The show that will be focusing on House Targaryen has reportedly started its casting for the role of Daemon Targaryen. Read on to know more details:

HBO looking for its new Targaryen Prince

Game of Thrones finale episode left its viewers in shambles with its shocking ending. Fans are now looking forward to the prequel that was announced in October 2019. New reports by Illuminerdi show that HBO has revealed an important character from the prequel and is looking for its Targaryen prince.

In a video of Illuminerdi, the Targaryen prince, Daemon Targaryen's description has been revealed. He is said to be, "The Rogue Prince.” Prince Daemon Targaryen is the younger brother of King Viserys Targaryen. The character is described as a middle-aged man, around 40-50 years old. Daemon Targaryen was in line to take the throne but never showed his desire for the same. He was always looking to please his brother, the King. He is said to be skilled with a sword and is a seasoned warrior.

In the Westerosi lore in books, Prince Daemon Targaryen always had an eye on the Iron Throne. He married his own niece, Rhaenyra Targaryen, who he made the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. This was one of the reasons that started the Dance of Dragons.

About Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragon

Game of Thrones was one of the most talked-about shows around the globe during its run. When the show ended fans wanted more and HBO announced its prequel. House of Dragons will be based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. The story of the prequel will revolve around the House Targaryen set 300 years before the final war in Game of Thrones. The series will be co-created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal. The show-runners of the prequel are Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal.

