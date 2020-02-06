Exicting TV Spin-offs: 'House Of The Dragon', 'The Originals' And Other Shows

There are a lot of shows coming up that are grabbing the attention of the fans. The immense popularity of the shows have also paved way to their spin-offs that narrate a different storyline, but connect to the original one. Here are some of the best TV show spin-offs to watch.

Best of TV Show Spin-offs to binge on

House of the Dragon

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO.



The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

Game of Thrones may have taken a final bow but the makers recently announced a spin-off series that will be a prequel to the show. Titled House of the Dragon, the prequel will narrate the story of the Targaryen family. The series will cover events from the book Fire and Blood by George R. R. Martin that tells the story of the dragon family 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The HBO programming President said that he thinks the series will premiere sometime in 2022.

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul is a spin-off prequel series of the popular show, Breaking Bad. The series revolves around an ex-con artist, Jimmy McGill who turns into a small-time attorney and goes through a series of trials and tragedies as he transforms into his alter ego, Saul Goodman, a morally-challenged criminal lawyer. The series recently wrapped up its 4th season and stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Jonathan Banks.

The Originals

The Originals is a spin-off from The Vampire Diaries and revolves mainly around the story of three of the Original Mickelson siblings, Klaus, Elijah, and Rebekah. The original family settles down in the city of New Orleans that they helped to construct several decades ago. Once they settle in, they encounter old buddies and confront new foes. With five seasons, the series starred Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, and Danielle Campbell.

