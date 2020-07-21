'Game Of Thrones' Prequel, 'House Of The Dragon' Casting Begins; Details Inside

Games of Thrones fans now have a piece of news to rejoice about amidst this pandemic. HBO has started casting for their Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. This news comes after the network cancelled the Naomi Watts starrer Game of Thrones prequel in 2019.

HBO begins casting for new GOT prequel

Game of Thrones was one of the most talked-about shows since its inception. The show brought in a staggering number of viewers back in May 2019. Due to the show’s immense popularity across the globe, it has found a special place in pop culture. But right when the show ended, fans demanded prequels and spinoffs of Game of Thrones to explain several stories and legends mentioned in the show.

Also read | Henry Cavill Compares The Witcher With Game Of Thrones, Says Geralt Has A "hideous Smile"

Now, the wish for a GOT prequel has finally come true. HBO network has begun casting for this prequel. According to a media portal’s report, this GOT prequel is titled House of the Dragon. It will be based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. The prequel’s story will revolve around the House Targaryen set 300 years before the final war in GOT.

House of the Dragon will be helmed by Ryan Condal and will be working alongside Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik directed famous episodes like The Battle of the Bastards and The Winds of Winter. Apart from being a showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik will also direct the House of the Dragon pilot and a few additional episodes.

Also read | 'Game Of Thrones' Star Ian McElhinney Wasn't Aware About His Exit From The Show?

According to the media portal’s report, HBO has committed to producing 10 episodes for the series. The network is yet to comment on any official casting but since the news broke fans are speculating that many characters from Martin’s book will make an appearance. Since Fire & Blood covers 150 years and the history of Westeros, it is unclear which characters will make it to the final script.

The media portal’s report also suggests that the Dance of Dragons and the Targaryen Civil War might be a part of the series since they were mentioned in Game of Thrones. The Targaryen Civil War was an important aspect in GOT since it ripped apart Westeros and hence tackling at some point in House of the Dragon is crucial. Other details about this prequel are still under wraps.

Also read | 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-off Series Featuring Naomi Watts Gets Cancelled By HBO

Also read | UK Foreign Minister Says 'taking The Knee' Seems To Be From 'Game Of Thrones'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.