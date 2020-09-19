Jimmy Fallon’s Birthday: Here Are Some Of His Rib-tickling Pranks; Watch Video

Jimmy Fallon is one of the most celebrated late-night hosts in the Hollywood sphere. The comedian-turned-host is known for his signature laugh as well as his easy-going nature. Jimmy is celebrating his 46th birthday today. It is not a hidden fact that the comedian is known for his entertaining stints on his show, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' But there have been some times when Jimmy's hilarious pranks had also taken some of his fans by surprise. On this special occasion, here is looking at some of these rib-tickling moments from Jimmy's show.

Some of the funniest pranks of Jimmy Fallon

When Jimmy Fallon raided the ice-cream machine

Jimmy had secretly hidden behind an ice-cream machine and fed his Tonight Dough ice-cream flavour to some of the unsuspecting customers at the Ben and Jerry's ice-cream parlour. It was a hilarious sight to see the people struggling to lick off the ice-cream from the spoon while Jimmy was constantly messing around with them by shifting the spoon. The epic moment in the pranks was when the comedian revealed his true self from his cut-out and the expression on the faces of the customers was priceless. The prank not only led to the customers getting a taste of the Tonight Dough ice-cream but also catching a glimpse of the comedian. Take a look at the same:

When Jimmy Fallon was 'pranked'

Usually, the one to pull the legs of other celebrities and prank them, Jimmy himself was the victim of an epic scare prank. This took place, courtesy of talk-show host Ellen Degeneres. When Jimmy graced Ellen's show, he was led to the dressing room to get ready. Even though the comedian was suspecting that Ellen was waiting to give him a good scare, nevertheless he looked truly frightened when she went on to scare him in the room. The two burst into fits of laughter and went on to hug each other. It was nothing less than a visual treat to see the two talk show hosts bonding with each other through this prank.

Jimmy Fallon and Michelle Obama's elevator prank

Jimmy along with former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama left all their fans jumping with joy when they surprised them from outside an elevator. The fans remained clueless about their presence as they thought they are just getting a random tour of the NBC Studios tour. Once their elevator opened in the 'wrong floor', Jimmy and Michelle waited to surprise them in the most hilarious ways.

