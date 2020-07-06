'Hamilton' Graces Disney Plus; Jimmy Fallon, Shonda Rhimes, Josh Express Excitement

Hamilton has finally made its big debut on Disney+ Hotstar and Hollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to welcome the show on streaming giant. Hollywood celebrities like Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Jimmy Fallon have expressed their excitement and recalled their experiences of watching the show in theatres. Take a look at how they reacted:

Jimmy Fallon

Taking to his Twitter handle to speak about the show, Jimmy Fallon wished fans a Happy Hamilton Day and expressed his wish to re-watch the show for the first time again. The host also congratulated the cast of the show and remarked that the world is watching them. Take a look at the tweet:

Happy Hamilton Day!!! I wish I could see it AGAIN for the first time. What an amazing experience? Congrats to @Lin_Manuel, Tommy Kail, @LacketyLac and the cast of @HamiltonMusical. The world is watching!! You changed the game. #Hamilfilm #HamiltonFilm — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) July 3, 2020

Ava DuVernay

Recalling the first time she ever watched Hamilton, Ava DuVernay remarked that she saw the show off-Broadway after it opened at The Public and revealed that she always felt the same as the first night she saw the show. Ava also gave the artists a shout-out who ‘touched the gem’. Take a look:

Throwback to my first tweet about #Hamilton after seeing off-Broadway about a month after it opened at The Public. Seen several times since, and I always feel the same as the first night. Tonight was no exception. Brava @Lin_Manuel and each beautiful artist who touched this gem. https://t.co/32oodfc238 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 3, 2020

Josh Gad

Josh Gad recalled his first experience of watching the show for the first time and revealed that he had no idea about what he was in for. Adding to the same, Josh explained that his college classmate too had participated in the show. Take a look:

#HamiltonFilm a thread. The first time I saw #Hamilton on stage at the #PublicTheater I knew absolutely nothing about what I was in for. My college classmate @leslieodomjr had told me briefly over the years that he was working on something with @Lin_Manuel that was unlike — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 2, 2020

Shonda Rhimes

American TV producer Shonda Rhimes too welcomed Hamilton on Disney + Hotstar and wrote: “Nobody speaks to me today. My sisters and I are spending the day with the #Hamilfilm”. Take a look at the Tweet shared:

Nobody speak to me today. My sisters and I are spending the day with the #Hamilfilm. We have choreography to learn. @ChrisisSingin @OakSmash @leslieodomjr — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 3, 2020

All about Hamilton

Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo and Leslie Odom Jr. in the leading roles, Hamilton follows the story of America's foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. The show was first captured live on Broadway from the Richard Rodgers Theater. The film released on the streaming giant on July 3, 2020.

Broadway remains shut

As per recent developments, the Broadway League has officially confirmed that the Broadway theatre won’t be able to come back until at least 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic in the US. The Broadway, which is handled by a consortium of producers and theatre owners, announced that the team plans to suspend performances through January 2021 in a media release. As the future of COVID-19 cure remains uncertain, the Broadway League, in a recent release, promised that it is exploring options to open theatres safely in 2021.

