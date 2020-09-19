Jimmy Fallon's Birthday: When Chris Evans, JLAw And Nicole Spilled The Beans For Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is one of the most celebrated late-night hosts. The comedian-turned-host is known for his signature laugh and easy-going nature. Jimmy Fallon is celebrating his 46th birthday today. So to celebrate this late-night host’s birthday here are some moments from The Tonight Show, where Jimmy got his guests to spill some major beans.

Jimmy Fallon’s birthday: When guests spilled some major beans

1. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is known for being a funny and lively guest. So when she was invited on The Tonight Show she shared with the audience two of her most embarrassing incidents. One incident was about her wardrobe malfunction in front of Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola. The second incident being, calling an unknown lady at the party for late actor Elizabeth Taylor. Watch Jennifer Lawrence’s interview with Jimmy Fallon here:

Also read | Jimmy Fallon, ‘Tonight’ Show Return To Studio, Sans Audience

2. Chris Evans

Chris Evans is another guest who spilled some major beans while being on The Tonight Show. On the show, Chris Evans revealed how he has started speaking like his 3-year-old nephew Miles. The Avengers actor even revealed how he himself has accepted Miles’ catchphrase, “I don’t wike it” in his everyday vernacular. Watch Chris Evans’ confession here:

3. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman had Jimmy Fallon blushing on his own show. The Big Little Lies actor confessed on her show that Jimmy missed out on a chance to date her. This confession left Jimmy speechless, but the audience had the time of their lives after hearing this story. Later on, Jimmy even joked about walking away from the show for the night and pretended to be in therapy after hearing Nicole’s story. Watch this hilarious confession here:

Also read | 'Hamilton' Graces Disney Plus; Jimmy Fallon, Shonda Rhimes, Josh Express Excitement

4. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt also shared one of the most hilarious before fame stories as a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s show. Jimmy Fallon got Chris Pratt to spill beans about his first headshot picture. Chris Pratt who looked unrecognisable in this picture revealed how a complete stranger clicked his headshots for free in L.A. This story had the audience and Jimmy Fallon in splits. Watch Chris Pratt’s interview here:

Also read | Hamilton Cast Reunites To Perform Helpless With The Roots And Jimmy Fallon For Global Goal

Also read | Sarah Cooper Talks About Her Hilarious Trump Impressions On Jimmy Kimmel Live; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.