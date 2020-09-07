'Cargo' Trailer: Here Is Where Actors Vikrant Massey And Shweta Tripathi Were Seen Before

The makers of the film Cargo recently unveiled its trailer starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles. The space film is directed by Arati Kadav. Interestingly, the movie is not the first time that Vikrant and Shweta will be seen together in a project.

Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi's previous venture

Vikrant and Shweta were also seen together in the popular web series, Mirzapur. The show which is available for streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime has gained massive popularity amongst the audience due to its gritty concept and intense performances. Vikrant essayed the role of Vinay Pandit in the show while Shweta played Gajgamini Gupta on the show. It also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles.

The first season of the show hinted towards the budding romance between Shweta and Vikrant's characters. The fans received their chemistry in a favorable manner. But they were however disappointed as Vikrant's character gets killed by the end of the first season by Divyendu's character, Phoolchand Tripathi. It is now unlikely that Vikrant's character will be making an appearance in the second season of the show.

About Cargo

Even though Vinay and Gajgamini's love story remained incomplete in Mirzapur, fans of Vikrant and Shweta may be delighted that the two are reunited to appear in the Netflix movie Cargo. By the looks of the trailer of the movie, Vikrant essays the role of a rakshasa called Prahastha who is assigned with preparing the deceased human beings for reincarnation. While Shweta plays the role of Yuvishka who is sent as an assistant to help Vikrant with the task.

By the looks of the trailer, Vikrant and Shweta are once again sharing an impeccable camaraderie on-screen. By the looks of the trailer, the film revolves around the concept of reincarnation and the neverending cycle of life. It will be released on Netflix on September 9, 2020. The movie is produced by Anurag Kashyap and is executively produced by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film was also screened at the MAMI Festival and the SXSW event.

