Vikrant Massey Reveals Release Date Of His Much-acclaimed Film 'Cargo' On Netflix

Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, to share the release date of his film Cargo on the OTT platform, Netflix. Along with the release date, the actor also shared a picture conversation with his co-star Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Netizens have been going gaga ever since the news broke.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Massey shared a picture conversation with his co-star Shweta about the revelation of the release date of their film, Cargo. In the picture Massey asks Sharma, “Kab aa raha hai?” to which she replies saying, “Seriously, Bablu? Sabko pata hai ki 23rd”. He then tells her, “who nahi yaar, hamari film kab aa rahi hai” and confused Shweta replies with an “oh”.

Along with the post, the actor revealed the release date of their film in the comment section. He wrote, “ðŸ’« CARGO ENTERING 09-09-2020 only on @netflix_in ðŸš€ðŸ’«”. Take a look at the post below.

Vikrant’s post has garnered several likes and comments from fans and netizens. Some of the users were praising and sending their wishes to the actors of the film. While some went on to comment on how excited they are. One of the users wrote, “WAITING EVER SINCE YOU FIRST MENTIONED IT ! ðŸ˜”. While another one said, “Best wishes â£ï¸ @vikrantmassey87 @battatawada lots of love ðŸ’”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the film

Released in 2019, the film Cargo is helmed and written by Arati Kadav. The film stars Nandu Madhav, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a young female astronaut who meets a reclusive astronaut onboard a spacecraft, grappling with her job as she deals with the ship's enigmatic cargos. The movie had garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for the acting skills and storyline. Watch the trailer below.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Devanshu Singh’s 14 Phere alongside Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. The makers recently revealed that the film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to release on July 9, 2021. Post that, the actor will also be seen in Mr Moris’ The Adhakar.

