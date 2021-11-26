'Hiccups & Hookups': Prateik Babbar Earns Praise For His Performance In The Family Drama

Four More Shots Please star Prateik Babbar, who makes sure to try his hands on varied roles, is currently seen in Lionsgate Play show Hiccups & Hookups. The unconventional actor is earning acclaim from all across for his performance in the just-released series.

With the family drama, Babbar accepts the challenge of making a carefree and unfiltered man look believable on screen and introduces the audience to a dysfunctional yet progressive family. While the non-conformist artist looks true to his character, he aces the sensitive scenes with the same conviction.

Prateik Babbar earns praise for Hiccups & Hookups

Critics, as well as the audience, have heaped praise for Babbar's terrific job in the show and his unmatched chemistry with Lara Dutt as a brother. While hailing his performance, one wrote, "Prateik Babbar as Akhil Rao, a modern-day metropolitan coder, is just outstanding; he is hilarious, sensible and at times behaves like a foolish teenager. Only Prateik could have probably played such a character," another said, "Prateik and Lara’s sibling bond is quite remarkable in the show. It’s heartwarming, funny, and realistic, which makes it such a pleasure to watch."

The web series was unveiled earlier this month by Rajkummar Rao, who introduced the aforementioned characters in an interesting light. He brought in Dutta's character as a modern woman confused about her dating choices, while Prateik Babbar's character Akhil Rao has been shown as the acclaimed 'Newton of Relationships' who repeatedly falters at the dating game, Shinnova, Lara's teenage daughter was introduced as someone thinking of herself as the 'queen of relationships' but is always caught up in a 'bad scene'. "There are new Rao's in the market, who are not rocking but only shocking[sic]," he mentioned while bringing in the 'no filter' trio.

Hiccups & Hookups, which comes as Lionsgate Play's first Indian original show, is set to stream from November 26, 2021, onwards. The show is helmed by Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and Fanaa fame Kunal Kohli and comes as the official Indian adaptation of Lionsgate’s own US show, Casual, which premiered on Hulu in the US.

With inputs: PR

Image: Instagram/@larabhupathi