'Hiccups & Hookups': Trailer Of Lara Bhupati, Prateik Babbar's Family Drama Out; Watch

Makers of Lara Bhupati and Prateik Babbar's Hiccups & Hookups have dropped the family drama's trailer, peeking insight into an 'imperfectly perfect' and 'weirdly normal' family, which has no filters while leading their brazen and eventful life. The clip opens up with Prateik mocking Lara's dating profile, which has hilariously bizarre statements defining her. The trailer then pans to other stills from dating escapades, family drama, fights and more.

The Lionsgate Play gives a peek into the 'new Rao family' in town, with their sensational trio showcasing how families really act in the comfort of their homes. It invites the audience to introspect their own dinner table conversations, wherein one often skips talking about the real issues in their lives. The show busts the myth by redefining the familial structure where every 'off the table' topic is voiced out freely between generations.

Hiccups & Hookups trailer released

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, November 15, the Bellbottom actor unveiled the two and a half minute clip. For the caption, she wrote, "As promised, here it is" while noting that "the Raos are completely unfiltered". She iterated that the unfiltered trailer provides for an unfiltered take on Raos' journey. Take a look

The web series was unveiled earlier this month by Rajkummar Rao, who introduced the aforementioned characters in an interesting light. He brought in Dutta's character as a modern woman confused about her dating choices, while Prateik Babbar's character Akhil Rao has been shown as the acclaimed 'Newton of Relationships' who repeatedly falters at the dating game, Shinnova, Lara's teenage daughter was introduced as someone thinking of herself as the 'queen of relationships' but is always caught up in a 'bad scene'. "There are new Rao's in the market, who are not rocking but only shocking[sic]," he mentioned while bringing in the 'no filter' trio.

Hiccups & Hookups, which comes as Lionsgate Play's first Indian original show, is set to stream from November 26, 2021, onwards. The show is helmed by Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Fanaa fame Kunal Kohli and comes as the official Indian adaptation of Lionsgate’s own US show, Casual, which premiered on Hulu in the US.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LARA BHUPATHI)