‘Hiccups And Hookups' Teaser: Watch Lara Dutta, Prateik's ‘crazy Conversations’ On Dating

The teaser of Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar’s Lionsgate Play project Hiccups And Hookups is out, promising the audience an intriguing insight into the family's dating escapades. The clip showcases Lara's 'modern stree' talking about her relationship outings when Prateik Babber barges in to tell his 'sister' about a potential match, which turns out to be his daughter's ex-boyfriend. What follows is bouts of laughter as audiences wait for the drama to unfold.

Hiccups And Hookups come as Lionsgate Play's first Indian original show, giving a sneak peek into the 'new Rao family' in town. The modern family also comprises Shinnova, Lara's teenage daughter who considers herself the 'queen of relationships' but is always caught up in a 'bad scene'. The web series is set to stream from November 26, 2021, onwards.

'Hiccups And Hookups' teaser released

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, November 12, the Bellbottom actor unveiled the 50-second clip showcasing the trio binge-watching a romantic scene from a Hollywood flick. The scene strikes a conversation about their dating lives as Lara embarks on telling how her husband proposed to her. Soon after, when Prateik introduces her to a guy on a dating app, an interesting revelation leaves the three in a hilarious fit. For the caption, she wrote, "It’s getting closer! I mean, the day You can join in on my crazy conversations with @_prat and @shinnova_19 🤪 Follow @LionsgatePlayIn to know what I am talking about[sic]."

The web series was revealed earlier this week by Rajkummar Rao, who introduced the aforementioned characters in an interesting light. "There are new Rao's in the market, who are not rocking but only shocking[sic]," he remarked while calling Dutta a modern woman confused about her dating choices. Prateik Babbar's character Akhil Rao has been shown as the acclaimed 'Newton of Relationships' who repeatedly falters at the dating game. He went on to call them a 'no filter family'.

The show is helmed by Hum Tum and Fanaa fame Kunal Kohli and comes as the official Indian adaptation of Lionsgate’s own US show, Casual, which premiered on Hulu in the US.

(Image: Instagram/@Larabhupati)