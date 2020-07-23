Hillary Clinton's Alternate History Series Based On 'Rodham' Novel In Works At Hulu

Hulu premiered a documentary series, Hillary, a few months ago. It received good responses from the viewers. Now the OTT platform is all set to make a series on Hillary Rodham Clinton, based on a novel titled as Rodham, which shows an alternate history. Read to know all about it.

Hillary Clinton’s alternate history series 'Rodham' in development at Hulu

Hulu has bought the rights to Curtis Sittenfeld’s latest novel, Rodham. The book takes place in a world where Hillary Rodham never married Bill Clinton, changing the history as it is now. The novel will be adapted into a series. It is officially described as telling the story of “an ambitious young woman developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century”.

The series is said to show Hillary Clinton’s more idealistic days at Wellesley College. There she became the first student of the all-female student body permitted to speak at her graduation’s beginning. She further goes at Yale Law School to study and meet Bill Clinton, who becomes her husband and future President of the United States of America.

However, the series will follow the Rodham book and imagine and the alternative path where Hillary does not marry Bill Clinton. Instead, she makes her own political way outside Clinton’s shadow that consists a run for the presidency even before 2008. Cast details on the show are yet to be revealed.

Co-creator of The Affair Sarah Treem is roped in to pen down and executively produce Rodham. She has also worked in acclaimed political thriller series House of Cards, drama series In Treatment and comedy-drama How to Make It in America.

Executive producer on The Handmaid’s Tale Warren Littlefield will also serve as an executive producer on the project under The Littlefield Company banner along with author Curtis Sittenfeld. Fox 21 Television Studios will bankroll the series; Littlefield is under an overall deal with the banner.

Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld was published in May 2020, and become a New York Times bestseller. Other books of the author include Prep, The Man of My Dreams, American Wife, Sisterland, Eligible and You Think It, I’ll Say It. The project will be Hulu’s second venture focused on Hillary Clinton.

In March 2020, they released four-part docuseries, Hillary. It depicts her 2016 presidential campaign and also showing the events from her past that shaped her life. Official release date of Rodham is yet to be announced.

