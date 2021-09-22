'Hometown Cha Cha' To 'Hospital Playlist': Here's List Of Famous K-dramas To Watch

From Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to Hospital Playlist 2, Netflix has released an interesting batch of Korean drama series ranging from fun romantic comedies, chilling thrillers, and historical dramas. While we wait to learn more of the line-up for K-Drama content, we have put together a list of the seven most binge-worthy series on Netflix.

Here is the list:

Squid Game

Squid Game is a binge-worthy action-adventure K-drama that currently ranks number one on the United States’ Netflix show. The series caters to those who enjoy the unorthodox storylines with its twisty plot, where 456 contestants risk their lives in the mysterious survival game. The contestants with one goal in mind try to secure the ₩45.6 billion winning pot.

Written by director Hwang Dong-hyeok, the series star Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, and others in key roles. The nine-episode drama was released on September 17 and has amassed spectacular recognition for its extraordinary premises.

Watch the trailer here:

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Shin Min-a and Kim Seon-ho starter Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the latest obsession for K-drama lovers. The romantic comedy series encompasses all aspects of an archetypal spice of life to give viewers a break from all the stress in the world. Directed by Yu Je-won, the show is a remake of the 2004 South Korean film Mr Handy, Mr Hong. The show makes an instant mood-booster for someone who rejoices in Korean romantic comedies.

The story revolves around a Seoul city girl Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a), a pragmatic dentist, who meets Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho), a neighbourhood handyman. Despite all the bickering and teasing, the unlikely pair grows fond of each other. With four episodes currently available to stream, the show's relatable characters have already made the series a hit on Netflix Philippines.

Watch the trailer here:

The King’s Affection

There is another classic Korean romance series, The King's Affection that will surely be going to pique your interest. This upcoming Netflix series is a secret royal romance drama starring Park Eun-bin and Rowoon. Inspired by a comic book series, the series follows the story of an abandoned female twin, who disguised herself as a dead crown prince brother and falls for her teacher.

The King's Affection will be broadcast on October 11. The second teaser video of the series has recently been released on September 20.

Watch the teaser here:

Hospital Playlist 2

If you are looking for a rare drama that is slow and yet keeps engaged, then add Hospital Playlist 2 to your list. The Netflix series Led by Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Dae-myung, and Jeon Mi-do leaves sweet footprints of love, friendship, and sometimes tears. The second season which began on September 16, has officially come to an end, after almost 2 years and 24 episodes. The series began its first season in March 2020 and the second season in June 2021.

Watch the trailer here:

My Name

The much-anticipated action-thriller My Name is a dark, suspenseful crime TV series that revolves around a revenge-driven woman. The story follows her journey from joining a crime ring as undercover police with hopes to find her father’s killer. Director by Kim Jin-min, the series is set to release on October 15.

Watch the teaser here:

Kingdom

The Kim Eun-hee series is an international sensation with a fictional tale that takes place during the Joseon Dynasty. The story revolves around Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon), who embarks on a journey to find the source of a mysterious plague that turns humans into zombies. Based on s based on the 2015 webcomic, The Kingdom of the Gods, the horror series was first premiered in 2019, its second season came in March 2020. The third season of the series is in the works.

Watch the trailer here:

The Penthouse 3

The most buzzworthy drama series The Penthouse 3 held the title of most-watched K-drama for several consecutive weeks. Starring popular South Korean actors like Kim So-yeon, Eugene, Lee Ji-ah, and Uhm Ki-joon, the show revolves around the wealthy families living in the Hera Palace and their children, who go to the Cheong-ah Arts School. The show deals with various genres such as suspense, drama, crime, revenge, thriller, and mystery. The show had around 21 episodes in its first season, and 13 episodes in the second season.

(Image: Twitter/@ITSEOKYE/@ALFLIX_SERVER, and Instagram/@TVNDRMA)