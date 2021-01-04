'How I Met Your Mother' & Other Classic Sitcoms To Stream On Disney Plus

According to the recent update on Disney Plus, classic sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother and Lost's latest titles will soon arrive on the OTT platform. The shows including 24 and Desperate Housewives will be soon made available on Disney Plus, ahead of Star Strands joining the streaming service next month. Read ahead for more details on upcoming shows and movies on Disney Plus.

As per Disney Plus' recent development, Star is the latest brand to join its platform. The OTT platform has also signed other productions including Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic. This development of Disney Plus will increase the show and movie releases on the app. It will also double the content available on the streaming platform. The shows and movies from studios like Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television are slated to update on the application from February 23, 2021.

Disney Plus started the New Year on a high note. The platform has lined up several original series and movies for the upcoming months. New series on Disney Plus include Big Sky, Love Victor and many others. Apart from the new series on Disney Plus, the platform will also release classic sitcoms including Lost, 24, Desperate Housewives, Black-ish, How I Met Your Mother, Atlanta, Prison Break and The X-Files. Films like Die Hard franchise will also be available on the OTT platform.

More about new series on Disney Plus:

Big Sky

Big Sky is a procedural drama television series. It is helmed and created by David E. Kelley. The drama series is based on the novel The Highway. Released in 2013, the book is written by C. J. Box. The series follows the story of two sisters who get kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

Love, Victor

Love, Victor is a teen drama series inspired by the 2018 film Love, Simon. This a 2020's series released on Hulu. The series stars Michael Cimino, George Sear, Rachel Hilson, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel, Isabella Ferreira, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Mason Gooding, and Mateo Fernandez. Love, Simon's lead actor Nick Robinson has produced and narrated the series.

