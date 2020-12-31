'Dil Bechara' And Other Top 10 Shows And Movies On Disney Plus Hotstar 2020

With over hundreds of shows and movies to watch on different OTT platforms, picking the perfect show or series to watch over the weekend might be a difficult choice to make. Due to the lockdown, you might have binge-watched a lot of these shows and movies. And with many more movies releasing every weekend, keeping up with the best ones might seem difficult too. But do not worry about what to watch next since we have a list of the top 10 movies and shows on Disney plus Hotstar in 2020.

Top 10 shows & movies on Disney plus Hotstar in 2020

Dil Bechara

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, the film Dil Bechara directed by Mukesh Chhabra was one of the most anticipated films of the year. Based on a novel written by John Green, the film was an adaptation of a Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars. Dil Bechara has an IMDb rating of 7.9.

Special Ops

With an IMDb rating of 8.5, Special OPS was another thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey, which is one of the best shows on Disney plus Hotstar in 2020. The series includes an ensemble cast of actors Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak and Vipul Gupta along with actors Saiyami Kher, Meher Vij and Gautami Kapoor in supporting roles. Special Ops follows the research and analysis wings who draw similar patterns in terrorist attacks and are convinced a single person is behind those attacks.

Mookuthi Amman

Mookuthi Amman is a Tamil language fantasy comedy film directed by N J Saravanan which has an IMDb rating of 6.5. The film stars Nayanthara, Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody, Abinaya and Moulee. The film revolves around a new anchor who joins forces with the lead to expose a godman as fake.

Aarya

Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with the series Aarya on Disney plus Hotstar. The crime drama series is directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. The series follows the story of a woman whose world turns upside down when she is forced to do things she hated. Sushmita Sen was highly appreciated for her performance in the series. Aarya has an IMDb rating of 7.9.

City of Dreams

City of Dreams is another Marathi web series on Disney plus Hotstar which has an IMDb rating of 7.6. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor City of dreams stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Eijaz Khan and Siddharth Chandekar. The story of this series follows the story after a polarising political figure is attempted to kill in Mumbai.

Khuda Haafiz

Khuda Haafiz has a rating of 7.1 on IMDB and is another popular film which falls under the category of best movies on Disney plus Hotstar in 2020. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the action thriller film starred Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead roles. The film inspired by true events follows a young man who races against time to rescue his wife, who’s kidnapped by flesh traders.

Big Sky

Big Sky is another popular web series released on Disney plus Hotstar. Created by David E. Kelley, the series is based on a 2013 novel The Highway by C. J. Box. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Brian Geraghty in the lead roles. The story revolves around private detectives who join forces with an ex-cop to search for his two kidnapped sisters. Big Sky has an IMDb rating of 6.5.

Also Read: Govinda Shakes A Leg On 'Coolie No 1' Track At Birthday Bash, Varun Dhawan Wishes The 'OG'

Teacher

Created by Hannah Fidell, the American series A Teacher stars Kate Mara and Nick Robinson. The TV series is based on a 2013 film with the same name. A teacher examines the complexities and consequences of an illicit sexual affair between a young teacher and her student.

Also Read: Artist Diddy Posts A Mesmerizing Picture Of His Mother To Celebrate Her Birthday

Angrezi Medium

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, the film Angrezi Medium is another film which released on Disney plus Hotstar in 2020 and has a rating of 7.1. A sequel to the film Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium follows the story of a man who goes against all odds to fulfil his daughter's dream of studying abroad.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Most Tweeted 2020 Film; Only Bollywood Movie In Top 3

Hundred

With a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, Hundred is a comedy-drama series starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru. The series follows a terminally ill girl who has only a hundred days to live. She meets an undercover agent and together they accomplish their goals in the next hundred days. This series was one of the best series released on Disney plus Hotstar.

Also Read: 'Dil Bechara', 'Soorarai Pottru' Top Google's Year In Search 2020 List; Check Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.