What's Coming To Disney Plus In January 2021? Here Are All The Shows And Movies

Quick links:
Disney Plus is Disney’s newest venture and the platform already has an extensive library of amazing movies and shows. Thanks to the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Disney Plus’ popularity has skyrocketed in the past year. The platform is also home to many new and original Disney films like Mulan and many popular shows as well. However, every month a bunch of shows leave the platform and make room for the new ones. Many shows and films will be new on Disney Plus in January 2021. According to a report in CBR.com here is a list of what’s coming to Disney Plus in January 2021.
Read | 'The Mandalorian' Robert Rodriguez directed Boba Fett Home Movie with action figures
Read | 'Mandalorian' Season 2 ending explained: What happens to Grogu at the end?
Read | 'The Mandalorian' S2 finale hints at spinoff series based on 'The Book of Boba Fett'
Disney+ is the ultimate streaming home for the hit animated show “The Simpsons”. The platform has nearly 300 hours of the world’s longest-running scripted primetime sitcom. Here are some of the best episodes to watch in January 2021.
Read | Where is the Mandalorian boss in Fortnite? Here's how to find the new boss in the game
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.