What's Coming To Disney Plus In January 2021? Here Are All The Shows And Movies

Disney Plus is Disney’s newest venture and the platform already has an extensive library of amazing movies and shows. Thanks to the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Disney Plus’ popularity has skyrocketed in the past year. The platform is also home to many new and original Disney films like Mulan and many popular shows as well. However, every month a bunch of shows leave the platform and make room for the new ones. Many shows and films will be new on Disney Plus in January 2021. According to a report in CBR.com here is a list of what’s coming to Disney Plus in January 2021.

Read | 'The Mandalorian' Robert Rodriguez directed Boba Fett Home Movie with action figures

What's coming to Disney Plus in January 2021?



Disney Plus shows in January: January 1

700 Sharks

Dr Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr Popper’s Penguins

Wolverine, The (2013)

Earth to Ned: Episode 11, Episode 12, Episode 13, Episode 14, Episode 15, Episode 16, Episode 17, Episode 18, Episode 19, Episode 20: “Like Father Like Ned”

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

January 8

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Read | 'Mandalorian' Season 2 ending explained: What happens to Grogu at the end?

Disney Plus movies in January: January 15

Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

WandaVision Premiere

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime

January 22

Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn Premiere

WandaVision – New Episode

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches

January 29

Dinosaurs (s1)

Dinosaurs (s2)

Dinosaurs (s3)

Dinosaurs (s4)

Epic

The Incredible Dr Pol

Ramona and Beezus

Texas Storm Squad

WandaVision – New Episode

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept Finale

Read | 'The Mandalorian' S2 finale hints at spinoff series based on 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Simpsons Forever Faves Of January 2021

Disney+ is the ultimate streaming home for the hit animated show “The Simpsons”. The platform has nearly 300 hours of the world’s longest-running scripted primetime sitcom. Here are some of the best episodes to watch in January 2021.

The Trouble with Trillions (Season 9, Episode 20)

Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiala(Annoyed Grunt)cious” (Season 8, Episode 13)

Bart the Bad Guy (Season 31, Episode 14)

Black Widower (Season 3, Episode 20)

Homer’s Barbershop Quartet (Season 5, Episode 1)

Read | Where is the Mandalorian boss in Fortnite? Here's how to find the new boss in the game

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.