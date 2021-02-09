How Long Is 'Framing Britney Spears': Here's All The Details About The Documentary

Framing Britney Spears released recently and ever since then, has stirred a storm on social media among the fans of the pop star. In the documentary, people close to Britney, reassess her phenomenal career and brutal downfall and throw light on her conservatorship. The popularity of the documentary has led to numerous netizens trend searching, “Framing Britney Spears length”, “how long is Framing Britney Spears documentary” and “where to watch Framing Britney Spears”. Here is more information about the same

How long is it Framing Britney Spears? Framing Britney Spears length

The New York Times' Framing Britney Spears is a 75 minutes long documentary.

Where to Watch Framing Britney?

Framing Britney Spears, the documentary is available to watch through two sources. One can watch the documentary on FX channel where it comes out on the scheduled hours and one can also watch it on the streaming service platform, Hulu.

While initially, there were netizens who complained that Britney Spears' documentary was not available on Hulu, the documentary is now made available on Hulu without any trouble.

What is Framing Britney Spears documentary about?

Framing Britney Spears is a documentary by the New York Times which has shed light on the life of the pop star. There are interviews in the documentary in which people who knew Britney closely talk about her nature, habits, attitude, glorious career and explain what possibly led to her downfall. Moreover, the documentary sheds light on how various celebrities including Justin Timberlake and Diane Sawyer tarred Spears’ image in the public eye.

The documentary has clips of old interviews showing how unfair Primetime interviewer Diane Sawyer was to Britney Spears. Apparently, in 2003 Spears had appeared for an interview with Diane after her breakup with Timberlake in 2002. She had not just placed all the blame for the couple’s break up on Britney but had also asked her rather uncomfortable questions about her private life on national television.

Britney Spears Documentary details

The documentary is a collaboration between New York Times journalists Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, and Stephanie Preiss along with Left/Right’s Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Mary Robertson. The documentary explores Britney Spear's career, her conservatorship, and the subsequent #FreeBritney moment that gained immense traction on many social media platforms. The Britney Spears documentary tells about Spears's conservatorship, which started in 2008 by her father Jamie Spears.

What her conservatorship means is that her father is essentially in charge of every aspect of her life. From her finances to her accommodations to her allowance to her time with her kids, he controls it all. He is co-conservator for Britney along with a financial company called Bessmer Trust.

