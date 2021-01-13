How Many Episodes Are In 'WandaVision'? When Will The First Episode Premiere?

Marvel Studios has partnered up with Disney+Hotstar for a number of shows that will come to life this year. The line-up includes a number of names that were a hit in the Marvel Comics Universe. One of the most awaited projects from Marvel Studios series is WandaVision. A show that took more than a year of waiting is finally coming to our small screens this Friday, January 15. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki are premiering right after WandaVision's conclusion.

How many episodes are in WandaVision?

It is evident that WandaVision is taking notes from The Mandalorian as seen from the show's structure. The show is taking the weekly route instead of the all-at-once episode release route that OTT-based shows are known for. While some fans are upset that it won't be binge-watchable, most are anticipating the suspense that will come with it.

While chatting with TVLine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege shared, "The Mandalorian has certainly proven this - there's something fun to be able to follow along, to try to guess what happens next, to have a week speculating or re-watching and building that anticipation."

Although the show has decided to release its episodes weekly, they're premiering with two episodes on their release date. The show will have a total of nine episodes spread across eight weeks of run. Each episode will be about 40 minutes of length. The first three episodes, though, will only run for around 30 minutes or less as a commendation to the sitcoms of the golden era of the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

“That’s one of the fun things about streaming — and even on the shows that I watch, as a fan: You don’t have the rules of network TV and selling ad time, where it has to start now and end now. [Episodes] can grow or shift or shrink or expand to fit the story you’re telling. Even in those first three, the lengths are somewhat different, and that will continue through the rest of the show,” Fiege added while speaking with TVLine.

