Marvel's She-Hulk, Loki, Moon Knight, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode Count Out!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is expanding with its several upcoming series on Disney Plus. It includes WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, and more. There have been questions regarding their runtime and episode count. Now, Kevin Feige has provided details about some of the Marvel series.

Marvel Studios reveals episodes count and lengths for She-Hulk, Loki, and others

In a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige disclosed details about their upcoming series’ running time and episodes count. He said that they are looking a little differently on each show. The Marvel boss mentioned that they are looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes.

Feige explained that WandaVision led the way with nine episodes, along with The Falcon and The Winter Solider as 30-minute episodes. But because it is streaming on Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, things can change. He mentioned some episodes could be around 23 minutes and some can be much longer than that.

The Marvel Studios head revealed that She-Hulk is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer, and some will be shorter. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes, he noted. Kevin Feige added that Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac will fall into the six 40-50-minute episode category.

Even though Kevin Feige gave an update on multiple Marvel series, news about shows like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and What If… ? were not revealed. Fans are hyped for the MCU coming to the small screen. More series could be added ahead in the future if the experiment is turned out to be a success. It is much like Star Wars: The Mandalorian which earned a blockbuster status around the world and more Star Wars spinoff series' are now in development.

WandaVision will serve as the first Marvel series, along with being the first MCU phase four project. It will premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021, with two episodes. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to arrive in March 2021, followed by Loki starring Tom Hiddleston. She-Hulk featuring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo is yet to commence filming. Details about other Marvel series is yet to be announced.

Promo Image Source: marvelstudios Instagram And Marvel Entertainment YouTube

