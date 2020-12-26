How Many Episodes Are There In 'Blindspot' Season 5? Will There Be Season 6?

Created by Martin Gero, Blindspot is a series that narrates the story of a mysterious woman with tattoos. She is found naked in a travel bag by the FBI at Times Square. However, she has no memory of her past or about her identity. However, the FBI discovers that the tattoos on her body are clues to crimes that have been committed and these tattoos can help them to solve those crimes.

The cast of the series consists of Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Jaimie Alexander, Ashley Johnson, Luke Mitchell, Archie Panjabi, and others. How many episodes are there in Blindspot? There are 5 Blindspot seasons and a hundred episodes have been aired till now in the series.

Blindspot seasons

So how many episodes are there in Blindspot seasons?

Season 1- 23 episodes

Season 2- 22 episodes

Season 3-22 episodes

Season 4-22 episodes

Season 5-11 episodes

Blindspot Season 5

Blindspot Season 5 has eleven episodes. Blindspot episodes in season 5 are mentioned below:

I came to Sleigh We Didn’t start the fire Existential ennui And my axe Head games Fire & Brimstone Awl in Ghost Train Brass Tracks Love you to bits and bytes Iunne ennui

Blindspot episodes in season 5 revolve around a word, a macabre abecedarium. This word can be found in The Gashlycrumb Tinies. The message that the fifth season of Blindspot wants to convey to the audience is a reference to the secret decoder rings. It also lays stress on the message- Drink Your Ovaltine. Puzzle consultant David Kwong and Gero found out that this was the only puzzle in the season that was yet to be solved.

Blindspot Season 5 received great feedback from the critics and the audiences alike. The fifth season presented some exciting twists and turns and delivered a finale worthy of the series. The audiences are transported from the last episode to the first episode in a surprising manner.

Will there be a sixth season of Blindspot?

As per a report on bustle.com, there will not be a sixth season of this popular series, Blindspot. The five seasons helped to reveal the identity of the mysterious woman with the tattoos. NBC renewed Blindspot for the fifth season and also reduced the number of episodes from 22 episodes to 11 episodes. This is exactly half of the episodes that they aired in the other seasons.

