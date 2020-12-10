How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Big Sky'? Learn More About The ABC Series

The American drama Big Sky premiered on ABC in November 2020. The show is helmed by writer David E. Kelley and based on the 2013 novel The Highway by C. J. Box. The show has caught many eyeballs ever since it premiered on ABC on November 17, 2020, thanks to its riveting storyline. Read on to find out, “How many episodes are there of Big Sky?"

How many episodes are there in Big Sky?

So far, four episodes of the show have been released. However, a report in TVLine has revealed that ABC has ordered six more episodes of the show. This new development will bring Big Sky season 1’s total count to 16 episodes, as the show was originally scheduled for 10 episodes. Big Sky Episode 5 is all set to arrive on December 15, and fans can expect the storyline to become even more twisted. According to IMDb, here’s a list of Big Sky season 1 episode so far.

Episode 1: Pilot

Released: Nov.17

Directed by: Paul McGuigan

Episode 2: Nowhere to Run

Released: Nov.24

Directed by: Paul McGuigan

Episode 3: The Big Rick

Released: Dec.1

Directed by: Gwyneth Horder-Payton

Episode 4: Unfinished Business

Released: Dec. 8

Directed by: Tasha Smith

Episode 5: A Good Day to Die

To be Released: Dec.15

Directed by: Jennifer Lynch

Is Big Sky a limited series?

So far it doesn’t look like Big Sky is going to be a limited series. Season 1 of the show is going to be a power-packed one, with fans having plenty of entertainment from its 16 episodes. If season 1 performs well on the entertainment channel, then fans have a good reason to expect Big Sky season 2 as well.

Big Sky Cast

Fans can expect to watch Episode 5 of Big Sky on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 10:00/9:00c. The show stars actor Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, an ex-cop who, despite being separated from her husband, is still doing freelance work for his agency. Kylie Bunbury plays Cassie Dewell, a private detective who co-owns a private investigation agency called Dewell & Hoyt. Brian Geraghty stars as Ronald Pergman, a long-haul trucker involved in several unsolved kidnappings.

Other cast members include Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

